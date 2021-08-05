Two transported following crash near Cinema Drive

Two people were transported and one vehicle was overturned following a traffic collision off Cinema Drive on Wednesday.

The report of the collision was first received at 6:54 p.m. on the Bouquet Canyon side of the road.

Two people were transported and one vehicle was overturned following a traffic collision off Cinema Drive on Wednesday. August 04, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal

Officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department said their computer systems had gone down at the time of this article’s publication, but witnesses on the scene said a man and woman were loaded into separate ambulances and taken to the hospital.

Airbags were deployed on both vehicles and traffic was heavily impacted on both sides of the Bouquet Canyon Road and Cinema Drive intersection as crews worked to clear the scene.

The status of the patients was unknown as of the publication of this article.

