Vehicle fire spread to brush extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that had spread to nearby brush on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce Wednesday.

The incident was reported around noon on northbound Highway 14, north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire that spread to brush in Agua Dulce on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully engulfed vehicle fire that had spread to brush, Lopez said.

No one was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, and one engine was able to handle the blaze, Lopez added.

All but one lane of traffic on northbound Highway 14 were shut down for more than an hour as firefighters worked to control the blaze.