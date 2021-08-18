Zonta LifeForward workshop to offer help from expert

News release

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley’s LifeForward program offers free skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care, and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency to address fears, concerns and ways to emotionally adapt to our current way of life.



Zonta’s featured workshop speaker for a LifeForward session scheduled 10 a.m. Aug. 21 is Cassie Eads, an educator and speaker who specializes in parent and teen connecting coaching.

You can register in advance for this meeting at: bit.ly/3ASXYYp. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



In this workshop you will learn to: Lower the stress pressure around “unknowns”; be flexible around “school” expectations; establish a foundation for “open talk”; set clear expectations for you and your children; adapt to the unknown together.



Eads is the creator of Listen Within To Win LLC.



“Cassie is known for her authenticity and honesty in addressing real-life struggles families often face in silence,” according to a statement released by Zonta of the SCV. “She brings to light perspective and skills to improve relationships within a home immediately. Her unique ability to work with both parents and children and her personal experience as a parent allow her to yield excellent results.



“Her programs and coaching raise the self-understanding and awareness of each person initially,” the statement said. “She then unites those involved to facilitate and support the practical application of the skills learned, genuinely bridging the gaps in relationships. Her vision is coming to life as her company expands into other states and cities. She is determined to bridge the gap … and have an impact with lowering youth suicide rates.”