Adult film star indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault

Porn star Ron Jeremy Hyatt was indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than two decades, including one that allegedly involved a teenager at a house party in Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced recently that the 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a prepared statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996, with victims ranging in age from 15 to 51, according to the D.A.’s Office.

The first instance occurred in October 1996 when it’s alleged that a 19-year-old woman was raped by the defendant during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley.

Then in October 2000, he is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman at a party in a nightclub.

Sometime between 2002 and 2003, he also is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at a strip club in the City of Industry.

In June 2004, Hyatt is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita.

It’s also alleged that a 17-year-old girl was raped by Hyatt at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Then in 2010, a woman went to Hyatt’s home, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to the indictment.

In January 2013, Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference in Department 107 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the L.A. Police Department and the D.A.’s Bureau of Investigation.