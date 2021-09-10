Animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions

In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.

The department has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations across the country for this annual event, which aims to reduce the number of euthanized animals by helping more people adopt instead of purchase pets.

Of the approximately 6.3 million animals that enter shelters nationwide every year, an estimated 920,000 are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats), according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

For the entire month, each center is set to offer $20 adoption fees for large dogs (more than 35 pounds) and all cats, which includes microchip and spay or neuter fees, as well as $5 adoption fees for rabbits.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic and can be visited by appointment only due to COVID-19. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov or call 661-257-3191.