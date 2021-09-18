‘Anonymous’ threatening text messages lead to investigation, arrest

Following a months-long investigation into anonymous, threatening text messages being sent to a local woman, deputies arrested a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man on suspicion of making criminal threats.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the man’s arrest stems from an incident that took place on June 10 on the 27400 block of Evan Lane in Santa Clarita.

“Deputies arrived for a call for service regarding the victim receiving several text messages from an unknown number making several threats,” said Arriaga. “These messages were also sent between June and September 2021.”

Although no arrests were made at the time of the initial incident, detectives opened an investigation into the text messages.

“Through investigative work, detectives were able to identify the number to the suspect,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for criminal threats on the 29000 block of Shadow Valley Court.”

The man, booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.