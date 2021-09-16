Artist’s exhibit, ‘Mamma Mia!’ both opening at CTG

News release

Cheri Marcovitch, award-winning watercolor artist, will have a solo art exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild opening Saturday and running through Oct. 31, coinciding the theater guild’s production of “Mamma Mia!”

An artist’s reception is scheduled to be held at the theater 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Marcovitch’s work reflects her love for flowers and gardening. More than 50 original watercolor and mixed media paintings will be on display. Her work has been shown at Barnes and Noble, City Hall, Newhall Library, Valencia Library, A Custom Furniture Co. and at several local floral shops. More than 250 of her original watercolor paintings are in private collections.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall. For theatre tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org. The box office is closed Mondays.

For more information on Marcovitch, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org/cheri-marcovich.html.