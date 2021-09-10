Bauer will not return to Dodgers in 2021 amid sexual assault investigation

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.

Major League Baseball continues to investigate sexual assault allegations against Bauer and has agreed with the players association to extend his leave until the end of the postseason. Bauer has been on administrative leave since a woman alleged Bauer touched her inappropriately and violently in bed on two separate occasions. The woman had since filed a restraining order against him, and the restraining order was lifted last month.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason after MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend his administrative leave, a league official told ESPN. @jonheyman reported earlier that Bauer was likely to be out for the rest of the year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 10, 2021

“Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates,” Bauer’s co-agents John Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said in a prepared statement. “He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him.”

The woman’s allegations have been under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department, which told The Athletic in late-August that the case had been presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to prosecute. The D.A.’s office has yet to announce whether criminal charges will be filed against Bauer.

Bauer, who played his high school ball at Hart, signed a three-year, $102-million deal before the 2021 season. Bauer has since been disciplined by commissioner Rob Manfred under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, regardless of criminal charges against him. Under this policy, the Dodgers cannot release Bauer until the investigation is over.