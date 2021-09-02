Benefits of Fusspot collagen

As we grow older, our bodies lose a lot of collagen, which is why our skin begins to develop wrinkles and fine lines. Collagen is a protein found in our dermis- the innermost connective tissue. It is vital as it helps in the building of healthy hair, skin, and strong joints.

Collagen is also present in our muscles, blood, and bones. As collagen depicts with age, every individual must take good care of their skin, and that’s why the market is flooded with powders, capsules, and oral fluid suspensions that aim to boost the level of collagen in our bodies.

There are so many brands that produce collagen products nowadays. Have you tried the very own Fusspot Collagen Beauty Tea? It might just be what we’re all looking forward to in all these years.

How Fusspot Became in Existent

Tanya, the creative behind Fusspot, narrates how she was so addicted to Tea in a good way, of course, and became curious one morning. She was from taking her 3rd cup of Tea, and there was finding out the benefits of drinking Tea, up until she bumped into a piece of information that changed her life for the better.

In the process of her in-depth discovery, she had to go on; she found out that Tea was often consumed traditionally and passed down from generation to generation. It’s a perfect remedy for anti-ageing, health, and overall wellness.

Tea comes from various ingredients of teas, tisanes and herbs, roots, plants, and florals. It has various antioxidants, polyphenols, and catchetons in Tea that are a perfect combo for anti-ageing. Combining both the collagen peptide and tea research made the Fusspot idea feasible. How irreverent was that!

After travelling, exposing herself to suitable suppliers, finally, her mission was accomplished.

How beauty Tea Works

Fusspot beauty tea is an organic developed composed of tea master combined with hydrolyzed collagen peptides to improve your overall skin tissue. It focuses on eliminating fine lines, wrinkles, frown lines, eye bags, improving the skin texture, and retaining moisture.

The collagen peptides used are obtained from bovine collagen and grass-fed, whose primary purpose is skin beauty applications.

Benefits of Taking Collagen

Improves the health of the skin

As we age, our collagen levels depict in our bodies. For this reason, you may develop sagginess and dryness—Heres where collagen is of great importance.

According to a study, people who consume collagen in large amounts for a period of 2-3months, you’ll always notice a significant glow in their skin compared to those who have an insufficient amount of collagen.

It helps support healthy joints.

Collagen helps in firming your cartilage_ the tissue that protects your joints. When there’s little or a lack of collagen in your body, your body will be subject to a generative bone disorder such as Arthritis.

Promotes a healthy heart

Various data by numerous researchers report that taking collagen can help reduce the chances of suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Collagen provides a wall to your arteries, the vessels that carry oxygenated blood to the rest of the body. Suppose there’s no collagen, arteries become weak. If not careful, it may lead to heart conditions such as atherosclerosis which may eventually lead to a heart attack.

