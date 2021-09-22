Best Romantic Getaway In Beautiful California

California has become one of the hottest tourist destinations in the United States. People love traveling to California for many reasons. Some want to enjoy an exciting sporting event, but others want to see the beautiful scenes California has to offer. In addition to this, California is home to many romantic getaways. Individuals who want to get away from it all with their significant others should consider going to California. When they do, they’ll be able to bond with their loved ones and strengthen their relationship.

Within this guide, readers will learn more about California’s best romantic getaways.

Big Sur

Many couples want to get away from their responsibilities. Others want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. If you fit into this category, you should take your significant other to the beautiful coastline of Big Sur. The amazing landscape offers magnificent views of the ocean. Big Sur can be accessed by Highway One which clings to the cliff. The 90-mile coastline feels like it has been separated from civilization. Just remember that the area doesn’t have cell service and the developments are sparse. Nevertheless, Bug Sur has many great motels.

Therefore, you should settle into one of the luxury motels with your partner and enjoy your weekend. When it comes to beautiful scenery, it is hard to beat Big Sur. You can cuddle up with your significant others while looking over the cliff’s edge.

Carmel by The Sea

If you’re looking for a charming resort that will work well for the occasion, you should look no further than Carmel-by-the-Sea. The resort has a little of everything, including great motels, restaurants, and many cultural events. In addition to this, it is only 10 minutes from the beautiful sandy beach nearby. Are you interested in golfing with your partner? You’ll only be 17 miles away from Pebble Beach Golf Course. Pack your clubs and hit the course with your lover by your side.

Once you’ve finished, you can travel to the coastline of Big Sur since it is only 25 miles south of Carmel by the Sea.

Sonoma County

You’ll want to learn what a Moissanite is so you can buy your partner a beautiful engagement ring. Then, take her to Sonoma County since it is the perfect place to pop the question. The area is beautiful and great for loving couples. The area is gorgeous, so it is a great place for couples wanting to enjoy a romantic getaway. Going to Sonoma is a must for people who wish to enjoy a peaceful hike. Plus, it has hot-air balloon rides and mountain biking trails. Don’t forget to stop by the historic town and enjoy one of its restaurants.

You can enjoy a nice picnic in the shade of a tall tree.

Santa Catalina Island

When it comes to romantic getaways, it is impossible to beat Santa Catalina Island. It has everything you need to enjoy a romantic weekend with your significant other. For instance, it has beautiful beaches and gorgeous seaside villages. Plus, the island scenery looks like a masterpiece from one of the old masters. Avalon is the largest town on the island and your primary destination. It has many great resorts and motels. You’ll also want to take your partner to Two Harbors and Descanso Beach.

Regardless, Santa Catalina Island is a must for romantic couples who want to settle down and strengthen their relationships.

The Russian River

A lot of couples enjoy outdoor activities. If you fit into this category, you should take your partner to the Russian River. It has plenty to offer including swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. Alternatively, you can kick back on the shore and relax throughout the day. You and your partner will love wasting the entire day in the small town of Guerneville. If you want to step back in time, Duncan Mills is a good destination.

Ferndale

Finally, you should travel to Ferndale. It is just five miles away from the Pacific Ocean. Nevertheless, it is gorgeous in its own way. During your stay, you’ll want to spend a few nights at the amazing Gingerbread Mansion Inn. Doing so will prove to be an unforgettable weekend for you and your partner. Be sure to take advantage of the motel’s romantic picnic for two.