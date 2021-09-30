Cameron Smyth | FALL in Love with Filming in Santa Clarita

By Councilman Cameron Smyth

What sector of Santa Clarita’s economy has contributed more than $34 million in positive economic impact to our local economy in the last year? If you guessed Santa Clarita’s robust filming industry, you are correct! Between the jobs that filming brings to our city and the memorable films and television shows that have been filmed here, there is plenty to fall in love with this season.

The end of June marked the end of the fiscal year, when the city’s award-winning film office assesses the number of productions that have been filmed locally. The numbers are in, and I’m proud to report another impressive year with 462 film permits issued, which adds up to a whopping 1,369 film days. The city’s economy benefited greatly as filming in Santa Clarita reached its highest numbers ever with nearly $35 million in economic impact.

These milestones are a great achievement for our city, and we have to thank the hundreds of productions that have filmed locally along with the studios, movie ranches and others who support and attract filming to our area.

Speaking of productions, the city recently welcomed numerous blockbuster film and television shows to film on location or at one of our movie ranches or soundstages. Notable shows filmed locally include “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Little Things,” “King Richard,” “Mayan’s MC,” “WandaVision,” “Westworld,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “N.C.I.S” and “S.W.A.T.”

Music lovers will be happy to hear that their favorite artists just may have filmed music videos for their latest releases in Santa Clarita. Billie Eilish shows her growth as a breakthrough artist in her newest album release, titled “Happier Than Ever.” In the music video for the title track, Billie can be seen singing on the roof of a flooded house, but did you know that the scene was filmed at one of our very own movie ranches, right here in town on the eastern edge of Santa Clarita?

Last year, the enigmatic Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album titled “Chromatica.” The music video for the track “911” is a colorful experience featuring Gaga at an old Spanish town, at yet another movie ranch in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita offers productions big and small a diverse roster of soundstages, movie ranches and local locations to serve as a backdrop for their films. As part of the Needham Ranch development located off the 14 freeway, L.A. North Studios has opened their facility at the business park with more than 100,000 square feet of additional stage space and more than 13,000 square feet of office space. We look forward to the productions that will film in this location and are excited to see the numerous tenants that will occupy this much-anticipated development in our city.

All of these milestones, new amenities for filmmakers and productions, add up to a successful film program that sets Santa Clarita apart from other cities. We have much to celebrate as our filming numbers continue to climb, giving us even more to binge-watch as productions continue to flock to our city.

