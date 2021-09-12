Canyon Country stabbing sends one to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a neighbor around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 29000 Block of Dune Lane in Canyon Country, officials said Sunday.

“There was a stabbing that was involved between two neighbors,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Bengston.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene at 10:39 p.m. and were instructed to stand by while deputies secured the area, according to supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims.

Deputies responding to the incident arrested one suspect, Bengston said.

Courtesy of Austin Dave

Officials were unable to confirm the extent of injuries sustained by the victim. However, the victim’s condition was described as “stable,” Bengston added.