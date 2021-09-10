Car crashes through glass of Saugus dry cleaners

A car crashed through the glass of a Saugus dry cleaners Friday morning, however no transports to the hospital were requested.

The call of the crash was sent in via the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at approximately 9:20 a.m. on the 27700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“Per (sheriff’s deputies),, they said the vehicle was in the structure, through the glass,” said Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no major damage (to the structure).”

When units arrived on the scene, the Kia four-door sedan appeared to have jumped the curb, penetrated into the building, but stopped in the front desk area of the business.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision and as of 9:45 a.m., SCV Sheriff’s Station officials remained on scene investigating the cause of the incident.