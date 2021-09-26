Central Park expansion contract, trash hauler agreements on city agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to consider awarding a $9.7 million contract for the buildout of Central Park.

That item, and most others on Tuesday’s agenda, fall into the City Council’s consent calendar – the portion of the agenda containing several items and typically approved by one vote.

City staff recommended in a report to the City Council that it give the $9.77 million contract to Irvine-based Spectrum Construction Group Inc., which submitted the lowest bid out of seven proposals.

Demand for Central Park continues to increase, according to a staff report, which stated that additional fields “will help accommodate some of the increase in demand and provide for increased recreational opportunities.”

The 17-acre expansion of Central Park will occur in the park’s southwest corner near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Alamogordo roads and include new multi-purpose fields, a dog park and parking lot, and relocating a basketball court and disc-golf course.

Trash Haulers

The City Council is also being asked to add approximately $90,000 to a contract with R3 Consulting Group, consultants negotiating extensions to the city’s commercial and residential franchise agreements for hauling trash.

The request for a larger contract, a staff report stated, was prompted by trash haulers currently collecting the city’s garbage requiring “a substantial rate increase” before extending their agreements with the city.

City staff have recommended to the City Council that it request bids from other haulers.

“This will ensure that Santa Clarita residents and businesses receive solid waste services at competitive market rates,” the report stated.

The City Council meets at Santa Clarita City Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.