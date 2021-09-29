Child & Family to host Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence

News release

Child & Family Center presents the Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. Funds raised will support the center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

Many fun family activities are planned before and following the walk, including live music by local band Sierra Highway, barbecue courtesy of SCV Rotary, Kona Ice, arts and crafts, sponsor booths, messages of hope, purple hair dye, face painting, honor bracelet making, and more.

You can get dusted with purple powder during the 5k route, which is easy for all ages, including children, and is pet-friendly. Your furry friend is welcome to walk, and there will be booths sponsored by local pet-related businesses.

Registration starts at $35, which includes continental breakfast and a “walker’s bag.” Upgrade to deluxe for $60 to receive an event T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Children ages 4-12 are $15. You can participate virtually for $25. You can also make a donation in support of a walker or a fundraising team. Volunteers are also needed at the event location and at rest stops along the route.

To learn more about the event visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/SantaClarita/PurplePalooza, or contact Cheryl Jones at 661-259-9439. To learn more about Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.