CircadiYin Reviews (Scam or Legit) Weight Loss Ingredients Really Work?

CircadiYin is a brand-new dietary supplement offering permanent weight loss. According to its official website (circadiyin.com), it uses centuries-old ingredients and combines them into easy-to-use capsules. As the name may describe, it targets the circadian rhythm to fix overweight and obesity issues. Within a few weeks, the metabolism takes a boost, and the body starts experiencing visible weight loss.

Obesity is not a primary disease but a complicated condition that leads to various inter-related diseases, affecting the quality of life. A large number of populations assume it to be a cosmetic concern, whereas it is a health concern first and aesthetic concern later. Being overweight is neither attractive nor healthy, and it is highly undesirable for everyone. When the body accumulates a high amount of fat, it starts interfering with the body functions and slows down their work. This is why obese people are most likely to fall for heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and many types of cancers.

Losing weight is a frustrating process, with the extreme dedication required. Many times, diet and exercise bring little and short-termed results in weight because they never fix the real issue behind weight gain. Taking help from supplements does that part and makes any weight loss effort worthwhile. One of these supplements is CircadiYin, which reportedly improves the body’s circadian rhythm and makes weight loss easy.

Let’s find out how it works, the ingredients behind its actions, and where to buy CircadiYin in this CircadiYin review today.

CircadiYin Review – Legit Or Scam?

CircadiYin is among hundreds of weight loss supplements available today, and it would be a lie to say that it is the only formula that helps. There are much worth trying options already available in the market, but each of them targets one specific issue that obese patients experience. This wide variety of supplements helps the users choose one they need and not something they randomly found.

People experiencing sleeping disturbances and gaining weight should ideally choose something that targets their actual issue and make weight loss possible. CircadiYin is designed for all these people who are suffering from circadian disturbances that may show as;

Inability to sleep

Poor quality sleep

Excessive drowsiness during the day

Hard to wake up in the morning

Stressful episodes affecting work and personal life

Anxiety, depression, and related conditions

Poor academic or work performance

If you suffer from any of these above-listed issues and gain weight, you need something like CircadiYin to help you. Without a supplement, you can still lose weight, but it may be very slow or take so much time, leaving you disheartened and dispirited. And with a supplement, this weight loss effort shows noticeable results within a few weeks, making you more motivated to go through a complete body transformation.

What is CircadiYin Supplement?

CircadiYin is a dietary supplement made with 100% plant-based ingredients, native to China. According to the official website, it is an advanced circadian solution that improves the working of circadian rhythm, makes the body functions synchronize with each other, and maintains a healthy weight. It comes in easy-to-consume pills that are 60 in each pack.

The daily recommendation is to have two capsules taken with water. The results are better when used with a healthy diet and moderate physical activity. Although the supplement does not need these things to work, the results show up faster with these basic modifications.

How Does CircadiYin Work For Weight Loss?

The concept of circadian rhythm is not something new, it has been around for thousands of years, and CircadiYin is proof of that. The official website says this supplement is made on weight loss secrets that are more than 900 years old. This was way before the medical revolution, and scientific research was a thing; therefore, one thing is clear that the ancient populations also acknowledged the body systematics for healing benefits.

The circadian rhythm means the biological clock that governs the waking up or sleeping cycle with reference to the environmental changes. The body exhibits physical, psychological, and behavioral changes that are determined by circadian work. The presence of this system indicates an evolutionary concept that humans have to adapt to changes in their environment, i.e., temperature, diet, activity level, radiation, etc. Some modern research on circadian rhythm suggests that it may also balance weight homeostasis, which is another reason to be sure of its role in weight loss.

Based on some research evidence, dietary habits can change the body’s weight gain and loss patterns, especially when you take your meals late at night. Poor dietary habits can desynchronize the entire rhythm, increasing the chances of gaining weight. One hormone, called cortisol, is responsible for waking up the body from a deep sleep, and its levels are highest in the morning. Gradually, the levels decline, playing an inverse role to other hormones, adrenaline and serotonin, that directly act upon mood, stress levels, energy, and sleep.

During sleep time, the body releases human growth hormones and various others responsible for muscle mass, bone density, metabolism, and immunity. So any changes to the circadian rhythm change the way the body processes and reacts.

CircadiYin pills target it to induce a natural weight loss. Unlike other weight loss supplements, its effects are not confined to metabolic boost alone. It regulates sleep, pushes the body into a slow-wave, deep sleep, regulates hormones, and energizes the body simultaneously. As a result, the body restores its default functions and starts using the accumulated fat, resulting in a slimmer body.

Individual results may vary. It is not an overnight process and may take days or weeks to complete. All CircadiYin consumers are advised to continue its usage for at least four to six weeks to experience weight loss. The results may be slow, but they are gradual; therefore, slow results should not be an excuse to discontinue their usage after one or two months. If your target weight is more than 10 pounds, consider using three or six bottles of CircadiYin supplement.

CircadiYin Ingredients List

All benefits associated with CircadiYin are because of its ingredients, many of which have been used to treat diseases through natural medicine. Some of these ingredients are:

Skullcap root

Magnesium

Valerian

Lemon balm

Passionflower

Goji

Chamomile

Ashwagandha

In addition to these, CircadiYin also has three Chinese herbs, but there is no name mentioned. There are no hidden ingredients, toxins, hormones, or chemicals in this formula, so the chances of its side effects are minimal.

Story Behind The Creation of CircadiYin Pills

The video on the official website of CircadiYin weight loss formula presents the story of James Whitfield on how he saw his mother suffering from obesity and stress over the years. According to him, watching her shuffle between career and home was difficult, especially when he could see that his mother Debra is neglecting his health. His father left his mother for another woman who was slimmer, younger, and prettier than his mother, which was more emotionally drenching for her. On her 57th birthday, James gave his mother an exotic trip to China, but because of her poor health, she collapsed there and went to a hospital emergency.

Due to her health status, she was debarred from traveling, and a series of events led her to stay in a local Chinese household in Wuhan, where she was introduced to a weird tonic given to her for improved sleeping. Within three weeks, she felt changes in her sleeping cycle and weight, and when she returned to the US, no one believed that she was the same person.

James tried to contact the Chinese family to know the secret tonic and was introduced to the 900 years old recipe from a Chinese tribal area, using the local ingredients. In the next few months, James flew back and forth to China hoping to get information on these ingredients, and with the help of a researcher, he was able to replicate it more or less the same way, into a capsule form, and named it CircadiYin.

Those who wish to use CircadiYin to improve their circadian rhythm do not have to travel to China because James has now made it commercially available in the form of a supplement.

Directions To Use CircadiYin Capsules

CircadiYin is used like any other multivitamin pill. The daily dosage is only two capsules taken with water. If you are already on medication, do not use CircadiYin pills without consulting your doctor.

Do not crush, grind or add CircadiYin pills to any food or drinks recipe. Limit the alcohol and caffeine intake while using this supplement for better results. Never use two supplements of the same or different nature at one time; try CircadiYin first, and if you are not happy with it, you can try any other supplement you find best.

Where To Buy CircadiYin? Pricing Information, Discounts and Offers

CircadiYin is exclusively available online through the official website (circadiyin.com). All the orders are placed online and delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

Comparing its price to other weight loss pills shows that CircadiYin is much affordable and reliable in terms of its value. It is available in single bottle packs and bundles. Although the actual price is already affordable, it further decreases when you choose bundles with three or six bottles.

Here are the pricing details and discounts.

One Bottle (30-day supply)- $69 instead of $249 (Save $180)

Three bottles (90-day supply)- $177 instead of $747 (Save $570)

Six bottles (180-day supply)- $294 instead of $1494 (Save $1200)

** Single bottle packs include standard shipping charges, while bundle packs are shipped for free

The best is to start from one bottle and buy more bottles later if you are happy with the progress. But due to limited availability, there are chances you will never get your next bottle on time. Hence, buying three or six bottles at once is better and cheaper than buying one bottle every month.

Additional Information

CircadiYin comes in single and multi-bottle packs, and it is better to use it for six months to maximize and sustain the weight loss results.

All orders are shipped with priority shipping services. The company dispatches the order once it is confirmed through the shipping partner. It takes between five to seven days to deliver to North American destinations and eight to fifteen days for international destinations.

CircadiYin does not offer a subscription plan, and it is a one-time thing. You cannot get one bottle every month, so if you want to use it for a longer term, buy the bundle packs and save more money.

There is no need to apply for a money-back guarantee separately. All orders purchased through the official website are automatically considered for this offer without applying.

60-Day Money-Back Offer

No matter how many bottles you are buying, the company offers a 60-day money-back offer on CircadiYin pills. During this time, you can try these pills and notice their effects. Although it is highly unlikely, if you think that CircadiYin is not working for you, or the results are slower than your expectations, or you do not like it for any reason, the company is ready to refund your money.

The refund process is fairly simple; you have to contact customer support through email ([email protected]) and share your issue. They will ask for your order ID and other details for confirmation. Once it is confirmed from their side, the refund process will start right away. You may be asked to send the bottles back, save the bottles and send them to the company as proof of your purchase even if you have used them partially or finished them. Once the company receives them, the refund process will start right away.

Return address

CircadiYin c/o ShipOffers

37 Iverness Dr East #100

Englewood, Colorado

80112, USA

Remember this refund option is only valid on orders that are bought from the official website. You may find CircadiYin at local sellers or other online sources, but there is no official partner of this company, and buying from a third party is not facilitated for refunds. Choose your source wisely, and do not spend your hard-earned money on some random seller. Always and always trust the official CircadiYin website to make your purchase.

CircadiYin Side Effects, Risks, And Dangers

It is very unlikely for supplements with natural ingredients to go wrong or cause side effects in any user. The term natural ingredients means plant-based ingredients, and everyone knows the medicinal usage of plants for centuries. Many of them are even included in modern medicines to improve their impacts, so there are no questions on the safety levels of plant-based products.

CircadiYin uses only natural ingredients inside, and there are no artificial ingredients or harmful chemicals that may cause side effects. There are no chances of it triggering any undesirable effect unless it is misused. It is ideal for a person in his middle age, over a healthy weight, and experiencing poor circadian rhythm. Remember, it is not suitable for children, teenagers, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

People suffering from a metabolic disorder or medication should avoid all dietary supplements, even those with herbal ingredients. The use of supplements is helpful during an early stage without any actual underlying condition. If the damage has already started or the body is diagnosed with a disease, supplements cannot help much. Besides, using supplements with medicines is never safe, as these two can interact and cause side effects. No supplement, including CircadiYin, should be used in place of medicine, as it does not treat anything. People without a medical condition, especially those overweight because of stressful work routines, receive the most benefits from this supplement.

CircadiYin Reviews – The Final Word

CircadiYin is one of the many weight loss supplements available in the market. As per the official website, the formula is based on an ancient Chinese weight loss secret, using locally grown herbs and combining them into a tonic. This formula deep cleanses the body, regulates hormones, relieves inflammation, improves mood and sleep. As a result, the body slowly returns to its healthy standards and starts using all accumulated fat to generate energy.

This type of weight loss is easy, healthy, and effortless, as it works independently of diet and exercise. More importantly, there are the lowest chances that it will not help a user because there is no reason behind it. These CircadiYin ingredients have been in use for centuries, and their healing benefits are even proven by scientific studies. There are high chances that the weight loss will start showing within four to six weeks, and the complete progress may take up to six months.

All orders are protected with a 60-day money-back offer, under which all bottles are eligible for a refund if they fail to impress the user. The company is currently running a huge promotional offer that cuts its price to as low as $49 per bottle. The delivery is free for bulk purchases which adds more value to its worth. If you want to lose weight without joining a gym or following a restrictive diet, CircadiYin is the best option. Visit the official website for more details and orders.

CircadiYin Reviews – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here is a quick checklist of common questions regarding CircadiYin pills.

How many bottles of CircadiYin should you order?

The number of bottles purchased is dependent upon your requirement. If you are only a few pounds away from your target weight, i.e., 3-5 pounds, one bottle is enough for you. But if your target weight is more than five pounds, try buying three or six bottles and keep them in stock to use later.

Can you get CircadiYin from Amazon, GNC, or Walmart?

CircadiYin is not available anywhere else except its official website. It is rare to see it being sold locally or at Amazon, and even if you see it, do not go for it. The company has no partners authorized for its sales, so there is no way to know if the product you are buying is genuine or not. Always choose the official website to complete your orders.

Can you take more capsules for a faster weight loss?

The daily recommendation is only two capsules, taken with a glass of water. This dosage is set after going through the daily values of an adult person. Using more than two capsules is not recommended in any case. Using more capsules does not bring faster results; however, it may induce digestive distress, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

How to talk to the CircadiYin customer support team?

The company has an active customer support line to address questions from the new and existing customers. CircadiYin customer support team can be contacted through email and phone. The contact details are provided on the official website.

Is CircadiYin safe for everyone?

CircadiYin claims to be safe for all users, except those who experiment with its dosage or misuse it. Supplements are health-boosting formulas that are mostly safe if you choose an authentic product. Only the chemical-based supplements or supplements used on underage people, pregnant women, and cardiovascular patients may bring side effects.

What to do if you do not get any benefits from CircadiYin pills?

There is no loss with CircadiYin pills as the company ensures a full refund to all unhappy customers. If you think you are not losing any weight with this supplement, you can talk to the company and get your money back. Before that, give it at least four weeks to help you by consuming two capsules every day. If you are still not happy, the refund policy is there to protect you.

