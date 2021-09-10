City Council to meet Tuesday

The Santa Clarita City Council has a light agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall 6 p.m. Tuesday, the night of the California gubernatorial recall election.

Council members will hold a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution that would annex specific parcels into the Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.

The district is responsible for funding operations of 17,186 streetlights in the city. The annexation would place assessment levies on the annexed parcels.

Following the hearing, the council will consider its consent calendar, which includes the adoption of the city’s updated hazard mitigation plan.

The city last updated its plan, which identifies local hazards and provides a strategy to reduce disaster losses and increase preparedness in the face of natural and man-made disasters, in 2015.

Wildfire maintained its spot as the top risk on the 2021 hazard list. Earthquakes moved up by one to the second spot on the list, while energy disruptions moved up from eighth place in 2015 to third place in 2021.

The council will also issue a proclamation honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Santa Clarita. Three other awards and recognitions are on the agenda.

Tuesday’s meeting falls on the same day as the California gubernatorial recall election. The City Council meets again this month on Sept. 28.