Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting ex’s boyfriend in Newhall

A 31-year-old Rosamond man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his ex’s boyfriend in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials.

The Rosamond man, identified as Carlos Martin Moreno-Gonzalez, was reportedly arrested after he crashed his vehicle Monday in the Lancaster area. Lancaster deputies ran his information through the Sheriff’s Department’s records and then placed Moreno-Gonzalez in custody.

The victim, whose name was not released by law enforcement officials, survived his gunshot wound. At the time of the incident, investigators said the gun had gone off during an altercation between the two and that the victim had to be transported to the hospital in stable, but critical condition.

“The incident stemmed from a fight between a current boyfriend (victim) and the ex-husband (suspect) of a woman,” said Sgt. Keith Greene of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During the fight, the victim was shot with a handgun.”

The shooting was first reported at 10:26 p.m. on Sept. 22, near the intersection of Peachland Avenue and Happy Valley Drive.

Officials confirmed at the time that they were responding to a report of a shooting, but paramedics needed to wait until SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies cleared them to enter the area safely.

Moreno-Gonzalez is alleged to have then fled the location and avoided apprehension until Monday afternoon.

He was booked on assault with a deadly weapon and held in lieu of $50,000 bail as of Monday morning.