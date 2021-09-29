Family Promise to host golf tournament fundraiser

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second annual golf tournament fundraiser is scheduled to be held at Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Oct. 18. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and the organization says it is excited to invite golfers back to support homeless families.

In 2019, Family Promise raised $60,500 to shelter families with children and pregnant homeless women overnight at congregations and in in motels. “Unfortunately, all 11 overnight host congregations closed in March 2020 and remain closed indefinitely,” said Executive Director Roché Vermaak. “Thus, we had to pivot our program and paid for 26 families to stay in motels for 204 nights.”

“We sheltered a mother with a 1-day-old boy and another mother gave birth the day after we sheltered her family,” Vermaak added. “We simply could not afford to continue paying for motels. Fortunately, a donor couple provided the funds to buy a transitional house in July 2020. Since September 2020, we housed 11 families and 10 graduated after finding work and/or housing.”

“The income from our golf tournament raised from sponsorships allows us to pay for all the costs of operating the transitional house, to shelter families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in motels and provide all families with case management to find employment, housing and social services.”

Andy Gump, celebrating its 65th year, is the 2021 title sponsor. “We have been blessed to be an ‘essential business’ during these challenging times and our promise has always been to share the blessings,” said CEO Nancy Gump.

Foursomes are $700, singles are $200. Register and pay online at familypromisescv.redpodium.com/golf-tournament-october-18. Sponsorships are available. Register and pay online at familypromisescv.redpodium.com/golf-tournament-october-18. For more information: email [email protected]