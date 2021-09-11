Firefighters extinguish early morning abandoned car fire in Castaic

Firefighters found an abandoned vehicle leaning on its side against a building and on fire when they responded to a home on the 28400 block of Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units extinguished the fire in four minutes’ time after arriving at the scene at 3:11 a.m., according to Matt Klein, acting supervisor with the department.

Injuries or transports to the hospital were not reported, he said.

Klein said the home was occupied but that none of the occupants were in the room adjacent to the burnt car. The department did not have a description of the car.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision, which was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Moses Marroquin with the CHP Traffic Management Office.

“There is no update on the ongoing investigation,” he said, noting his records don’t mention an investigation of the collision.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station directed The Signal to the CHP for comment.

A roadside memorial is kept on the side of Sloan Canyon Road in memory of a 17-year-old that died in a car crash at the location in August of 2021. September 10, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A fatal crash on Sunday, Aug. 8, on the same block claimed the life of 17-year-old Castaic resident, Kayla Payan. Following the crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department impounded two vehicles involved in the collision to investigate if the cars carrying Payan and five of her friends could have been engaged in street racing or traveling at high speeds.