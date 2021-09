Firefighters suppressed a quarter-acre brush fire off of The Old Road just north of Weldon Canyon Road early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to the fire around 12:50 a.m., according to department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

Firefighters tackle a quarter-acre fire in the Newhall Pass. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 3:11 a.m.

He said the fire did not threaten any structures and no injuries resulted from the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.