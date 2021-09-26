Fundraising, awareness continues ahead of American Cancer Society Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop at the corner of Newhall Ranch and Bouquet Canyon roads in Santa Clarita had a steady flow of shoppers Saturday, with only a week left before the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser.

The shop, which has partnered with Relay for Life, had a storewide sale Saturday as part of its monthly Cancer Awareness Days.

Josette Guidos, the shop’s manager, said the day felt like a “grand comeback opening” as shoppers were having a good time in the shop.

“People really just enjoy shopping this sort of boutique experience,” she said, noting that the shop was busy in the morning “We try to take donation that we get and make them look special and new and create a fun place to discover.”

Shopper, Cindy Conrad of Canyon Country sorts through clothing on display at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 092521. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the last three Cancer Awareness Days at the Discovery Shop, Kathleen Pavard has sold her handmade cards alongside “Got Cure?” relay teammate Carol Calkins, who sells handmade coasters aligned with the 2021 Relay for Life team of “No Space for Cancer.”

The money they raise from their sales in front of the Discovery Shop go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Pavard, a 20-year veteran of Relay for Life, said fundraising was going well Saturday.

“Because we had this wonderful event going on with the Discovery Shop, it brought a lot more foot traffic,” she said.

Calkins is in her second year of volunteering with Relay for Life.

“It’s just $5 at a time and you hope it adds up,” she said.

Kristin Pruitt, of Santa Clarita, was one of those people who helped raise money for the American Cancer Society by purchasing Calkins’ coasters Saturday afternoon.

“My mother had cancer so any chance I can to support the American Cancer Society, I do,” she said.

To learn more about Relay for Life 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 2, visit scvrelay.org or email [email protected]