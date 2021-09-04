Hart girls’ volleyball beats Saugus in straight sets

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Hart Indians defeated the Saugus Centurions in three straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-16) on Thursday.

Indians seniors Kylie Tengberg and sophomore Madison Maxwell tied for the team lead with 10 kills each. Senior Audrey Welch finished the game with eight blocks and three aces.

Upon the game coming to a close, the Indians ripped up a poster hung by the Centurions reading “Hartbreakers.” Indians head coach Mary Irilian felt embarrassed, saying the Centurions coaching staff were visually upset. Irilian wanted to issue an apology for Saugus.

“I want to issue an apology to the Saugus coaching staff, especially coach (Zachary) Ambrose,” said Irilian. “I’m sorry to the players and families of Saugus High School. The way we acted is not who we are at Hart. The girls were hyped for the win, but no matter the situation that is not who we are. I’m truly sorry for the actions of my team.”

The Hart Indians’ next game will be against San Marcos on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School.

The Centurions’ next game will be on Friday in a tournament. The time of the game and the team to be played is still waiting to be determined.