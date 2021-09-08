Henry Mayo reports another COVID-19 death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced one additional death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the hospital’s total to 161 since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Henry Mayo had 35 COVID-19 patients in the hospital — a decrease of eight since Monday of last week — with a total of 1,454 COVID-19 patients discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Due to testing delays over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,060 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,421,616.

There are 1,463 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide, a decrease of 246 people over the past week, per Public Health.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 67 were reportedly in the Santa Clarita Valley for a total of 34,262 cases reported since the pandemic began, with a total of 318 deaths reported across the SCV to date.