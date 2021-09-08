Henry Mayo reports another COVID-19 death

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced one additional death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the hospital’s total to 161 since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Henry Mayo had 35 COVID-19 patients in the hospital — a decrease of eight since Monday of last week — with a total of 1,454 COVID-19 patients discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Due to testing delays over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,060 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,421,616.

There are 1,463 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide, a decrease of 246 people over the past week, per Public Health.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 67 were reportedly in the Santa Clarita Valley for a total of 34,262 cases reported since the pandemic began, with a total of 318 deaths reported across the SCV to date.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS