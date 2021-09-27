Highway 14 crash stalls traffic, sends 1 to hospital

A solo-vehicle collision stalled northbound traffic on Highway 14 and sent one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported on Highway 14, just south of Soledad Canyon Road, around 1:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.

Preliminary reports and witness statements indicated the driver of a gray Mercedes lost control and hit the right shoulder wall, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

Witnesses also noted reckless drivers may have contributed to the incident, which resulted in a “major-injury collision,” Figueroa said.

One patient was transported to a local hospital at 1:49 p.m. as a result of the incident, Murillo said.

Northbound traffic was backed up on Highway 14. A local motorist reported drivers were exiting the wrong way off the Via Princessa on-ramp.