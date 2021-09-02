Horowitz earns honors at Drake University

Hannah Horowitz, of Valencia, has been named to the president’s list at Drake University for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester at Drake.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from more than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools.