Hospital counts 19th COVID death since July

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths at the hospital to 167, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Since July 2, 19 people have died of the novel virus at the Santa Clarita hospital.

The hospital has discharged 1,499 COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Henry Mayo was treating 25 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, while COVID-19 testing for one patient was pending.

Just over 73% of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as of Sept. 16. In the city of Santa Clarita alone, the vaccination rate stands at just under 77%.

Los Angeles County recorded 1,238 new cases Monday with 46 of those cases coming from the SCV.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,238

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,446,348

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 32

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 25,870

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,034, 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 21: 25, with 1,499 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 46, 37 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Sept. 21: 35,224

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Sept. 20: 327

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Sept. 16: 76.77%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Sept. 16: 73.04%