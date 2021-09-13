How many types of bitcoin wallets are available on the internet?

To have better storage of bitcoins, it is essential to have a bitcoin wallet. This is so because the bitcoin wallet is the only alternative that can be used to manage the bitcoins without any risk. Moreover, it is the only reason the developers have offered the range of wallets classified based on properties and features. Therefore, it gives bitcoin users a wide range of options to choose the best suitable bitcoin wallet. The below is the range of some of the top-rated wallets that people have used for a long time. Therefore, you will surely be able to make a wise decision of choosing the right type of bitcoin wallet.

Desktop wallet

It is a fully-featured loaded bitcoin wallet launched to offer fully secured access to potential users. You can access the bitcoin wallet on the computer system because its size is significant and is developed for all types of bitcoin owners ranging from beginners to professionals. All desktop wallet users should acquire some basic knowledge about the terms related to crypto. It will not create any situation of doubt in the mind of users by accessing this type of bitcoin wallet. The desktop bitcoin wallet is termed as one of the oldest types of wallets available for users.

Hardware wallet

The hardware wallet is a kind of wallet with a physical appearance which means that it can be easily carried from one place to another. When launched, the wallet has not attained much popularity but now has become the top choice of people who desire to use luxury wallets. Yes, it is absolutely an actual thing that hardware wallet is one of the most expensive types of wallets. You will get a device that is exactly like a USB drive, and the only difference is that the hardware wallet has a digital screen and a very classy appearance. The best thing about the hardware wallet is that there is not even a slight chance of this wallet getting hacked.

Mobile wallet

It is another trendiest bitcoin wallet that has also been recognized as the most accessed wallet in the range of wallets. It has been mainly developed for the people who are satisfied by accessing their bitcoin using their smartphone. Especially, corporate-based people and people with hectic schedules prefer this wallet. The users are not required to reach their computer systems anymore to access their bitcoins. This is because it can all be done through the use of smartphones. If anyone ever decides to choose a mobile wallet, he needs to ensure that any other platform does not access his mobile wallet.

Paper wallet

The paper wallet is a kind of temporary wallet that has been launched for people who want to use bitcoins for the limited hours. This wallet is available in paper with the Qr code printed on it, which can access the public address through crypto engine. Although the paper wallet is known as one of the most affordable bitcoin wallets, still there are a minimal number of users presents who prefer to use this wallet. It is because a wallet has a high chance of getting stolen due to its paper form. Your little carelessness or ignorance can let you face a severe loss, as restoring the wallet is impossible. Furthermore, the paper wallet has the property of getting disabled after a specific time.

Web wallet

The web wallet is another popular type of wallet launched for people who do not keep any particular application in their computer to store their bitcoins. The web wallet is a type of wallet that can be simply accessed through any kind of browser installed on your device. The user has to just sign up on the wallet every time using the device for accessing the bitcoins. But the users need to make sure that they are using a genuine and entirely safe browser for accessing the web wallet. Some unrecognized browsers are available that can steal the users’ personal data to access the web wallet.