Inspector General releases report on deputies pulling guns on teens

In a 31-page report released on Friday, the Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General reported they found multiple issues with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s handling of a gunpoint detention in Canyon Country last year.

The report stems from an Aug. 7, 2020, incident in Canyon Country in which three teenagers — two Black 16-year-olds and a white 18-year-old — were detained at gunpoint. A video of the incident was taken by a nearby witness and within hours had gone viral.

On Sept. 16, 2020, the Sheriff’s Department fulfilled the Inspector General’s request to provide evidence associated with the detainment and their investigation began, according to the report.

In their review over the last year, the IG examined the Sheriff’s Department policies regarding unholstering their firearms or pulling out their AR-15’s when detaining suspects.

“Per Sheriff’s Department policies, the act of unholstering and pointing a firearm is, by itself, not a reportable event; thus, absent a citizen complaint, deputies’ actions, similar to the ones which occurred in Santa Clarita, may never be brought to a supervisor’s attention due to a lack of documentation,” the report reads. “Sheriff’s Department policies and training tactics allow deputies broad discretion as to when they can deploy rifles.”

In addition to the use of force policies, the report states that the Watch Commander Service Comment Report — which determines the merits of a citizen’s complaints, makes findings on misconduct and memorializes pertinent evidence — had a number of serious issues.

Such issues included the absence of tape-recorded statements of the 15 deputies who were at the scene of the incident, as well as evidence of possible biases in the investigation that may have resulted in portraying the deputies’ actions in a more favorable light. It also states that the SCV Sheriff’s Station said they had not received any formal complaint regarding the incident, despite the social media posts, news coverage and calls from local leaders to investigate the incident.

At the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Department contended they had identified one of the teenagers as a gang member, but that “by the Sheriff’s Department’s records the male had no criminal contacts with law enforcement” and no “criminal record.”

The fifth and final critique offered in the report reads that the two supervising Sheriff’s Department sergeants who went on the scene failed to properly investigate a possible assault, took no reports at the scene, and did not attempt to interview witnesses.

Recommendations

Based on the review of the documents provided by the Sheriff’s Department for this Aug. 7, 2020, incident, the Office of Inspector General made the following recommendations: