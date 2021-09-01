Local championship baseball team receives City Council honors

The Santa Clarita City Council recognized the Santa Clarita Heat 12U boys’ baseball team Tuesday for winning the 2021 Cooperstown National Tournament Championship in New York. Councilman Cameron Smyth, pictured in the second row, far left, congratulated the team and their parents, family members and coaches for their commitment and sacrifice to help the young athletes reach their goals. Chris Frithsmith, pictured in a black shirt, center, the team manager and head coach, recognized the adversity the team faced and thanked the City Council. “It’s the community and family members that support these boys (and) the facility that the city provides them to be able to practice their craft,” he said. Kev Kurdoghlian/The Signal.