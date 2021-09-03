Local entrepreneur, Saugus resident dies in Visalia crash

Santa Clarita resident and local entrepreneur Cameron Morey, 24, died Aug. 26 in a traffic collision in Visalia.

Morey and his girlfriend, Alyssa Amundson, were near the Sequoia National Forest when a vehicle struck Morey, according to Morey’s family.

His mother Linda Morey, of Saugus, said Lake Hume in Sequoia National Park was her son’s favorite place.

“He loved to travel,” she said, noting Morey also loved snowboarding, hiking and visiting national parks. “He wanted to see the whole world.”

Morey founded Light Up Masks, which creates masks stitched with light wires. Since founding the company, his masks have appeared in music videos for The Chainsmokers, an episode of CBS’s NCIS Los Angeles, among other places, according to Dennis Morey, Cameron’s father.

“He always set goals for himself and always worked as hard as he could to achieve those goals,” said Kevin Morey, Morey’s brother, noting his brother had expanded Light Up Masks to include a wide array of different products. “He had dreams that he worked as hard as he could to achieve.”

A candlelight vigil was held the evening of Aug. 27 at Central Park. Since Morey’s passing, Ann Morey, Cameron’s aunt, said their family has heard stories about Cameron’s positive influence on his friends.

“We’re finding out that this kid was not only a super-duper businessman, but he was a personal support person for many, many, many young people,” she said.

Linda Morey said Cameron’s friends called him “an angel on this Earth.”

“He was available to all his friends and he had a lot of friends. It didn’t matter what time of day,” she said. “He not only helped them when they wanted to start a business, he was emotional support, too.”

Brigitta Benitez, Morey’s close friend and personal assistant at Light Up Masks, said they met almost six years ago.

“Our friendship started when I noticed this guy that was doing great with business in my city,” she said. “I was an aspiring entrepreneur at the time and I love to have role models that are my age that are very successful.”

Benitez said Morey taught her a lot about business, noting that he was a genuine and humble guy who had a passion for EDM and music festivals.

“He’s truly a legend in my eyes,” she said, noting she doesn’t imagine finding a friend like Morey again. “He built such an infrastructure with his business and he’s just extremely clever (and) extremely artistic and the talent will never be forgotten.”

The Signal featured Morey and his company in June 2019.

“I think that we’re so successful because we’re a unique product and one of those things that sells itself,” he told The Signal about his work. “People can relate to a creepy face they want to wear at Halloween. You don’t have to explain it to anybody.”

Amundson created a GoFundMe fundraiser Friday that had raised $9,150 as of Wednesday afternoon on the way to its $10,000 goal.

“This fund is to help Cameron’s family with funeral expenses. Any donation helps during this heartbreaking loss. He was loved by everyone around him and will be remembered forever,” Amundson wrote on the GoFundMe page, describing Morey as a “one-of-a-kind, hard-working, passionate, genuine young man.”

A celebration of Cameron Morey’s life is scheduled to be held on his birthday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater of Grace Baptist Church, located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive. The celebration of life is open to the public. To help support Morey’s family pay for funeral expenses, visit gofund.me/a040ee96.