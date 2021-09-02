Local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Three local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list:

Julia Carver, of Santa Clarita, senior, nursing.

Andrew Sutherland, of Valencia, sophomore, business administration.

Monet LaFrance, of Valencia, junior, psychology.

