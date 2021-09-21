Lyons Avenue rollover crash results in traffic signal outage

A rollover crash on Lyons Avenue on Tuesday resulted in a traffic signal outage that caused traffic delays in the area.

The report of the solo vehicle collision was first received at 12:22 p.m. at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responding to a rollover crash on Lyons Avenue on Tuesday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single overturned vehicle that had gone off the road and landed on the lawn behind O’Reilly Auto Parts, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

One person was temporarily trapped in the vehicle, but quickly removed from the car, Fire Department officials said.

No ambulance was requested but deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the scene to direct traffic because the crash had resulted in a traffic signal outage.