Man killed in Canyon Country RV crash IDed

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station respond to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in which an RV crashed into a riverbed in Canyon Country Monday. September 27, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Jakes Way after the RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

Firefighters worked to secure the RV before they could enter the vehicle to clear the unit, with a special task force from Palmdale responding to assist.

Fire Capt. John Rossi said Monday at the scene that it could have been a medical issue that led to the crash, but officials said that the investigation for the crash remained ongoing.

As of Tuesday morning, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga said the cause of the crash “is still under investigation,” pending the coroner’s report.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

