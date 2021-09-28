Modere Trim Reviews: Does it Really Work As It Claims?

We live in a time of gimmicks and hype. Everybody needs shiny new toys to play with. The health supplements industry is a prime benefactor of this trend. If that doesn’t explain the popularity of Modere Trim, we don’t know what does.

In case you are unaware, Modere Trim is a bestselling weight loss supplement that claims to help you lose weight, improve muscle tone and restore youthful skin. The claims themselves seem all over the place, don’t they?

Almost makes it sounds like it’s an HGH boosting supplement, which it is not. Instead, Modere Trim is a collagen peptide based on Collagen HA matrix technology, with some conjugated Linoleic acid thrown in for good measure. The question is, how do collagen peptides help you lose weight or improve muscle tone?

Having researched fat metabolism for years, it is products like these that make us cringe. Not because hydrolyzed collagen peptides don’t work. We actually use it ourselves in the form of bone broth, every single day.

But the claims and the ingredients have no direct connection. This is what gives the industry a bad name. Today, we are going to analyze Modere Trim closely and explain to you why all the positive modere trim reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Does modere trim help lose weight?

There have been very few studies conducted on the effectiveness of collagen peptides with regards to weight loss. One study in 2008 showed that ingestion of gelatin, which is the cooked jelly form of collagen can increase satiety.

In other words, it can make you feel full for a longer time, thereby reducing your cravings for food. This can be beneficial in helping adhere to a calorie restricted diet.

There’s another study that shows that ingesting collagen can help to amplify the metabolism boosting effects of exercise and weight training. It does little by itself though.

Here’s the takeaway. If you hit the gym, are on a calorie restricted diet, and are looking for some support, then collagen might be helpful at least for joint health. Otherwise, it’s just a fancy and pricey addition to your diet.

That brings us to our next question. What exactly does Modere trim bring to the table?

Health Benefits of Modere Trim

The way we look at it, Modere Trim offers limited, proven health benefits. If you are to go by anecdotal instances, then there will be no dearth of reasons to add this supplement to your diet.

Based on the limited evidence that we have, here are some of the reasons why you might want to use Modere Trim, with several caveats.

Modere Trim might help rebuild tissue

The primary ingredient in Modere Trim is collagen, which contains several amino acids, both essential and non-essential ones, that help rebuild joint tissue and will contribute to your overall protein intake. But it’s not a complete protein and hence, cannot be considered as a vital ingredient for muscle protein synthesis.

Modere Trim might help with weight loss

If you are willing to cut calories and hit the gym like clockwork, then Modere Trim might offer some weight loss benefits by making you feel fuller.

To be honest, you will lose weight regardless of whether you use Modere Trim or not if you hit the gym and cut out calories. Besides, if you are looking for an appetite blocker, there are several superior ones that you can get for cheaper.

Modere Trim might improve Muscle Tone

Again, this is dependent on whether or not you hit the gym and how frequently. Also, all the variables that come into play during a fitness program will be applicable.

If all those variables come together perfectly, then maybe you will notice a marginal improvement in your muscle tone.

The Science Behind Modere Trim

Modere harps on the fact that they are a clean label dietary supplement company. So all their supplements have only 4-5 ingredients. This is one of the better aspects of the brand.

You know that there’s no unrelated junk being peddled in a fancy, colored bottle. That said, here are the ingredients in Modere Trim.

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)

Back in the early 2000s, CLA was touted to be the miracle weight loss ingredient that the industry was desperately waiting for. Almost 15-years later, the brouhaha has died down amongst researchers, because even at a reasonably high dose of 3.6 grams per day, CLA only produces modest weight loss.

Modere Trim contains a proprietary blend totaling 5 grams, of which, some amount is Conjugated Linoleic Acid. Exactly how much are we talking about? We don’t know. It could be 500 mg, 1 gram, or even 250 mg for all you know.

Liquid Biocell Collagen

Liquid Biocell is a concentrated Collagen form that’s derived from chicken sternal cartilage extract. Ingesting it has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But there’s been only one study so far, which has been partly sponsored by the company that produces Liquid Biocell.

So, the bias cannot be ruled out. The fact is that chicken sternal cartilage extract might offer some benefits to the skin. But for that, you just need to boil some chicken trotters and gulp down the jelly. You don’t need a fancy form of it called Liquid Biocell.

Besides, what’s Liquid Biocell doing in a weight management product? How does it affect weight loss? Except for the collagen related study that we posted above?

That’s what makes Modere trim suspect to us.

Chondroitin Sulfate & Hyaluronic Acid

These are the other two ingredients in the blend. One is a relatively-good ingredient if you suffer from joint problems. Not a proven therapy, but there’s enough evidence to consider using it.

The other one is used for improving the suppleness of your skin. Neither has any effect on body fat levels or fat metabolism.

Modere Trim Consumer Questions & Answers

A lot of consumers have common doubts and questions about Modere Trim’s effectiveness and overall working. Does it work? Does it not? What are the perks and drawbacks? Here are most of the answers that you sought.

How Does Modere Trim Work?

Based on the ingredients, we think that any limited effect that Modere Trim will have on weight loss will be because of the (unknown) CLA concentration and the Collagen Peptides. Considering that both these ingredients have only a very small effect on fat metabolism and body weight, we think that the only benefits will be limited to better looking skin.

Maybe if you use it for a long time, you might notice some fat loss. But even that’s not guaranteed.

Potential Side Effects of Modere Trim

None of the ingredients in Modere Trim have a known history of triggering severe allergies. So there’s no real risk of side effects, except for the fact that it may not work as intended. So, if you expect to lose body fat, you’ll end up disappointed.

What Are The Drawbacks Of Modere Trim?

The primary drawback is that it’s marketed as a weight loss supplement, which it clearly isn’t. We have reviewed weight loss supplements all our lives and there’s not a single ingredient in Trim, that Modere Trim claims will help you lose weight.

The only one that has a modest influence on weight loss is Conjugated Linoleic acid. But if you want to use Conjugated Linoleic acid supplementation, you don’t need to spend even half of this.

How to Take Modere Trim?

That depends on whether you are using Modere Trim as a standalone supplement or as part of a weight management kit. If you are taking it alone, you will use 1 tablespoon of the powder and mix it in water.

How long does Modere trim take to work?

We don’t think it works for weight loss or fat reduction. But if you are looking at youthful skin and other overall benefits, you might have to take it for 6-8 months at least.

Modere Trim Review: What do real users say?

If you are looking at an unbiased Modere Trim Review, then here’s one. Real users are highly suspicious of the effects of modere trim. Most people claim that the collagen in Modere Trim is sourced from leftover chicken cartilage, which is a byproduct.

More importantly, it costs $90 for a bottle, with zero effect on fat loss.

Alternatives to Modere Trim – Our Recommendations

All things said and done, we sincerely feel that Modere Trim is a hyped and overpriced product that will have no effect on fat loss. It might offer some supplementary benefits like skin health and connective tissue health, but even those will be slight and will certainly not reduce body fat.

If you are looking for strong and effective weight loss supplements, then we have two amazing options for you, which use research-backed ingredients and proven biological pathways to increase weight loss.

#1 – PhenQ – Potent Thermogenic Weight Loss Supplement

If you have researched weight loss supplements or even prescription medications used for fat reduction in overweight men and women, you’d have heard about Phentermine. Phentermine is a powerful prescription medication that amplifies fat metabolism.

But it comes at a cost, which is severe side effects. That’s why manufacturers designed a natural alternative to Phentermine, called PhenQ, which mimics the action of Phentermine to accelerate fat reduction. The difference is that it does not produce even a single side effect.

If you want a real, effective fat burning supplement, then check PhenQ out, rather than wasting your hard earned money on an overpriced collagen HA matrix.

How does PhenQ work?

To understand how PhenQ works, it is important to think about why people fail in their weight loss journey. What are the common challenges that make fat burning so difficult?

The manufacturers of PhenQ did an in-depth analysis and then created a supplement that addressed those challenges.

Rapid Weight Loss

One of the challenges is that weight loss by physiology is a very slow process. No matter how many changes you make to your diet, there’s only so much weight you can lose in a stipulated time frame.

PhenQ changes this by increasing your metabolic rate, which is the rate at which your body burns body fat mass. It forces your body to tap into fat storage and start to burn fat for energy, instead of the food you consume. This helps anybody achieve rapid weight loss, as opposed to slow and sustained weight loss.

Non Dependent on Activity

The second biggest challenge is that people don’t find time to exercise, or may even be unable to exercise due to health reasons. PhenQ is the perfect weight management product for such people.

It helps your body to burn fat cells, regardless of whether you do your cardio or not. Doing cardio will obviously accelerate fat reduction. But even if you cannot, for some reason, PhenQ will continue fat burning. It’s the best chance you have at losing weight without slogging for hours in the gym.

Subtle but Effective Changes

Unlike synthetic supplements, PhenQ makes subtle, but effective changes to your fat metabolism, which is non-existent in Modere trim and other similar supplements.

For instance, PhenQ alters cellular fat storage, which alters the rate at which your body stores fat cells. It’s like flipping a switch that makes it more difficult for your body to store fat cells, and it prefers to use it for fuel instead.

PhenQ vs. Modere Trim

This doesn’t even warrant a discussion. But since the purpose of this article is to offer our Modere Trim review, here goes.

PhenQ is leagues ahead of Modere Trim in terms of effectiveness, ingredients, and quality. Modere Trim is merely an expensive collagen HA matrix blend. In comparison, PhenQ is a potent thermogenic fat buster.

PhenQ comes with a money back guarantee, while Modere Trim does not.

PhenQ has a selective blend of ingredients that has scientific evidence that shows how effective they are to reduce fat cells. That’s not all. Many of these ingredients offer several health benefits that go beyond fat burning. In comparison, the only mildly effective ingredient in Modere Trim is Conjugated Linoleic acid (CLA). CLA alone can do little though.

PhenQ has tons of positive customer reviews. We are talking about real reviews, mind you, that are not merely available on the official website. More than 190000 bottles of PhenQ have been sold and people have shared their body transformation experience. Meanwhile, the real modere trim customer reviews are all buried under paid & fake modere trim reviews.

Modere Trim cost itself should be a huge red flag for anyone who seeks cost effective supplements that work. PhenQ is at least 45% cheaper and about 200% more effective.

PhenQ works even if you don’t follow a strict diet. Meanwhile, Modere Trim needs a strict diet and exercise to even offer a fraction of the benefits.

Final Thoughts – PhenQ is a Winner

Do you hate flushing your hard earned money down the drain? We certainly do. Do you hate being taken for a ride (ripped off)? We most certainly do. Would you really like to lose weight?

Go try PhenQ. More than 190000 bottles of this amazing supplement have been sold so far. It’s a no-brainer choice.

#2 – Leanbean – For Women Struggling with Unhealthy Snacking

Leanbean is one of the most underrated weight loss supplements in the market now. For a supplement that’s been around for over 6-years, and has consistently managed to garner positive reviews, it certainly is not advertised as much as it should.

Leanbean offers many distinct advantages. For starters, it is the only supplement that was designed for women. Most other dietary supplements in the weight loss industry are designed for men and then advertised by paid female influencers, as being female friendly.

Leanbean though was designed purely for females. It addresses one of the biggest challenges that men and women face while trying to lose weight.

How does Leanbean work?

Leanbean is primarily an appetite blocker. But unlike synthetic appetite blockers which mess around with chemicals in your brain, to make you feel fuller, Leanbean uses a safer approach, which not only helps reduce fat mass but also offers other perks.

Eat Less to Lose Weight

Leanbean contains a concentrated soluble fiber, which when ingested expands into a thick slurry in your abdomen. It then slowly moves into the colon, which scrubs clean from within. This slow movement, makes you feel full.

As long as the fiber is in your system, you don’t get the urge to eat at all. What’s amazing is that the fiber will also detox your system while it crawls through the colon.

Mild Thermogenic

Since cutting calories might not suffice to reduce excess fat stores, Leanbean also includes a thermogenic ingredient blend. This works exactly like PhenQ. Only, it’s slightly milder. So, you are reducing your calorie intake and burning fat at the same time.

Since it is completely natural, Leanbean’s thermogenic blend does not cause annoying side effects. Also, the improved rate of burning fat will improve the appearance of your muscle mass.

Supercharged Energy Levels

Leanbean ticks off the final and the most important box, in weight loss challenges, which is energy levels. Sub-optimal energy levels will make your body transformation experience very difficult. You might be able to deal with the weight gain, mind you.

But you have priorities and responsibilities that go beyond weight loss. How do you perform at your optimum levels if you don’t have the energy? Leanbean ensures that your weight loss does not affect your performance in other aspects of life. To learn more about Leanbean check out our Leanbean reviews at LA Weekly.

Leanbean vs. Modere Trim

This Modere Trim review would be incomplete if we did not offer a direct comparison between these two products. So here goes.

Leanbean is a wholesome weight loss aid that offers proven weight loss benefits by blocking your appetite and amplifying the rate of fat burn in your body. Modere Trim on the other hand is a blend of collagen concentrate, Hyaluronic acid, and some CLA.

Leanbean addresses three critical hurdles that men and women face while trying to reduce body weight, or burn fat. It reduces your urge for binge eating, helps your body get rid of the stored fat deposits, and it ensures that your performance remains unaffected due to a negative energy balance.

The ingredients in Leanbean have multiple clinical studies that connect them to weight management. Be it Glucomannan, or Garcinia Cambogia, the ingredients have been used for years in supplements. In comparison, Modere Trim looks gimmicky.

Leanbean is cheaper. Despite all the effects and benefits, it’s not even 60% as expensive as Modere Trim is. With Modere trim, you will lose your money for sure, regardless of whether you lose weight or not.

Leanbean comes with a money back guarantee. If it does not work for you, you can claim a refund. No questions asked.

There are thousands of real, positive customer reviews from Leanbean users around the world. Many of these are women, which again is a rarity.

Regardless of whether you are looking to drop weight without a diet and exercise routine, or looking to amplify the results of the two, with increased fat reduction, Leanbean fits the bill. Modere trim will not work unless you do both.

Our final thoughts – Leanbean for proven weight loss

Leanbean is a tried and tested supplement that has been around for a long time. The formula has undergone numerous iterations to make it stronger and more current.

It blocks appetite, induces thermogenesis, and maintains a positive energy balance. In our opinion, it’s a more superior product to Modere Trim in every way. If you are looking for a proven weight management tool, this is it.

How to select the right supplements to lose weight?

One of the things that we wished to highlight with this article, is the sheer amount of hype that prevails in this industry. Most potential customers who log on the Modere Trim official website, will not even bother to research whether the ingredients in modere trim work.

They will get swayed with all the claims and swipe that card. It will be a few months until they realize that they have been fobbed off. To avoid such instances, we have created a buying guide for people looking to buy effective weight loss ingredients.

Don’t fall for the hype

Every now and then, there will be an ingredient in the weight loss industry that’s treated like a panacea. Collagen Peptides seem to be the current buzz. But the buzz will fade away after a while leaving you poorer and wiser. That’s why its critical to not fall for hype. If a supplement promises fat loss, understand the premise on which it works. You might want to read our xyngular reviews article.

There are only a limited number of ways by which the body can metabolize lipids. Collagen does not meet any of these criteria.

Read the ingredients carefully

There’s no better indicator of a supplement’s quality than the product label. Scrutinize it carefully. What is the purpose of adding a specific ingredient to the supplement? Is there scientific evidence that supports the use of the ingredient?

Check and cross verify all the claims.

To Sum it Up

We hope that this blog post clears the facts about Modere Trim and helps you find a better alternative for it.

Remember, dietary collagen has some perks. But weight loss is not one of them. For that, you need a strong appetite blocker or a metabolism booster. In this list, you have two amazing choices. Be wise, do your research and pick the best option.