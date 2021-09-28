Multiple ambulances requested to Pitchess Detention Center

FILE PHOTO: One of three ambulances leaves Pitchess Detention Center after reported overdoses on Monday. June 21, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Multiple ambulances were requested to Pitchess Detention Center on Monday. However, officials were not able to disclose the type of medical emergency that was being responded to.  

At approximately 5:22 p.m. two ambulances were originally called for two patients at the North County Correctional Facility — the maximum-security facility on the jail campus.  

“They requested two ambulances and a third,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 6:15 p.m. “For each patient we requested a squad.”  

One patient had already been transported as of 6:10 p.m. on Monday. However, Sims said that the type of medical emergency could not be released. 

The patients taken to the nursing station at the NCCF on Monday is the latest in a series of incidents in which ambulances have been called to the Pitchess campus over the last few months.  

Since May, more than a dozen inmates have been transported to the hospital for suspected overdoses. In one of the incidents in May at the North County Correctional Facility, Naloxone, or Narcan, a life-saving opioid antagonist that can reverse the effects of a fatal overdose, had been administered to save two of the unconscious patients’ lives.  

Caleb Lunetta

