One person killed in rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers investigate the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday off of Soledad Canyon Road. Dan Watson / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

The crash was first reported at 9:07 a.m. just south of the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Lang Station Road.  

California Highway Patrol officers investigate the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday off of Soledad Canyon Road. Dan Watson / The Signal

“The call came in as a traffic collision with a person trapped,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez. “A vehicle rolled over into a field.” 

However, when deputies arrived on the scene, the person was pronounced dead on arrival.  

The cause of the crash and identity of the deceased remain under investigation.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS