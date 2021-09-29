One person killed in rollover crash

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The crash was first reported at 9:07 a.m. just south of the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Lang Station Road.

California Highway Patrol officers investigate the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday off of Soledad Canyon Road. Dan Watson / The Signal

“The call came in as a traffic collision with a person trapped,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez. “A vehicle rolled over into a field.”

However, when deputies arrived on the scene, the person was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the crash and identity of the deceased remain under investigation.