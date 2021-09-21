PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Review: Best Meal Replacement Shakes for Weight loss

Thanks to the team of nutritionists at PhenQ for formulating a revolutionary formula that fulfills all the nutritional needs, while improving weight loss efforts. The formula is PhenQ Complete Meal Shake, which not only supports weight management goals, but is scrumptious enough to satisfy your cheat feels. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a new nutritional supplement that can help people burn excess fat, suppress appetite, and keep you energized. If you want to know more details about this newly launched product, keep reading this detailed review.

Though every second person wants to lose weight and look good, but many of them find it hard to carry on with the journey due to some reasons. The traditional dieting approach has failed bitterly to help people in losing weight. Most of the people give up their weight loss journey due to the lack of delicious and nutritious options in the low calorie dieting, while some people find the diet food unsatisfactory to make them feel full and happy. At the same time, some people gave up to follow the dieting as they have not enough time in the day to spend in kitchen making nutritious meals for themselves.

With hectic lifestyles and tough responsibilities, it is really hard for people to pull out time to prepare, make, and then enjoy a healthy meal that satisfies their taste buds and hunger while supporting their weight management goals. If you are among those people who gave up their weight loss struggle due to the challenges they faced while following the controlled low-calorie diet routines, we have good news for you.

What is PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

As the name suggests, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a meal replacement shake that is especially formulated by weight loss supplement company PhenQ, already renowned for its incredible weight loss pills. Just like any other meal replacement supplements, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is designed to provide you with all the essential nutrients, like protein, vitamins, minerals, fats, and others to replace meals.

People can use this meal replacement shake to replace their meals. Like, instead of eating lunch, you can take a meal replacement shake. On the other hand, you can also take meal replacement shakes as your mid-day snack to avoid unhealthy snacking options or just to supplement an active lifestyle. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a complete nutritional formula that contains 24 vitamins and minerals. You will get 16g of protein and 13g of healthy fat in each serving of this meal shake. Moreover, the formula is also sugar-free and keto-friendly. By taking this Complete Meal Shake daily, you can burn excess fat, curb your hunger pangs and stay all charged up throughout the day.

It can be considered as a powerful weight loss support one delicious shake that replaces your 1 full meal. The formula is 100% plant-based and helps in shedding pounds with science-backed InnoSlim.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake: Pros and Cons

As PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a relatively new product in the market, it is important to weigh down its pros and cons to guide our readers. We did a thorough research on the product and have shortlisted the following pros and cons:

Pros:

It helps in replacing 1 full meal that satisfies your hunger.

It contains complete nutrition of 24 key vitamins and minerals.

It is low in carbs and can be taken while following the keto diet.

It has only 269 calories, which can easily fit into your low calorie diet routine.

It comes in tasty flavors of chocolate and vanilla.

It helps in shedding extra pounds with science-backed InnoSlim.

It helps in boosting energy levels while controlling your cravings.

It is backed by scientific researches and positive reviews.

It is made up of natural ingredients, so there are no health risks involved while using this.

It comes with a 60 day money back guarantee.

Cons:

Though there are no side effects and issues linked with the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake supplement, following are the few cons of the product:

It is only available to purchase on their official website.

You may find it too tasty to resist.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Ingredients

For the satisfaction of the users, PhenQ has disclosed the complete list of ingredients along with their dosages on the label of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake. With this complete transparency, they are making it easier for the users to compare the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake with other meal replacement and weight loss formulas, protein shakes and supplements available in the market.

Following are the ingredients included in this revolutionary formula:

InnoSilm (250 mg)

Inno-Slim is a pharmaceutical quality blend of natural plant extracts that are specifically for weight loss. The formula contains ginseng and astragalus to help suppressing your appetite so that you can reduce your calorie intake and improve your weight loss efforts. Clinical studies have show that these ingredients can enhance AMPK, a fat burning enzyme, which supports the process of quick weight loss.

KSAM-66 Ashwagandha (300 mg)

KSM-66 is a patented Ashwagandha that is specifically linked to weight loss, muscle strength, and stress response. It is marketed as the world’s most powerful form of ashwagandha and is proven to improve muscle strength by 138.7% in a clinical study. It also helps in increasing endurance by up to 13.6% and decrease stress levels by 32.7%. All this makes it easier to lose weight by avoiding stress eating.

Pea Protein (12 gm)

Our body needs a good amount of protein to rebuild muscle fibers after a rigorous workout regime. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains 12 gm of pea protein per serving. Pea Protein contains all 9 essential amino acids that includes leucine, isoleucine, valine, arginine, and iron. The manufacturer claims that PhenQ Complete Meal Shake pea protein is just as effective at building lean muscle mass as whey protein and it has a digestibility rate of 94%, which means that your body will absorb more of the protein and amino acids than it would with some dairy-based protein. This reflects the effectiveness of pea protein for more muscle building.

MCT Coconut Oil (13 gm)

Each serving of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains 13 gm of MCT Coconut oil. Most of the people use MCT Coconut Oil daily for accelerating weight loss and boosting energy. PhenQ describes MCT coconut oil as “Nature’s brain butter” because of its ability to improve brain functions and cognition. MCT oil also help the body transition from carb/sugar burning to fat burning, encouraging your body to burn fat for energy to aid you lose weight. MCT oil can also help you feel full that helps you in avoiding excess calories. Because of the wonderful effects, MCT oil is one of the most popular weight loss ingredients available today.

Reishi Mushroom Extract (100 mg)

Reishi Mushroom is an adaptogen that is used from centuries in traditional Asian culture for medicinal purposes. It is advertised and marketed as the “Mushroom of immortality” by PhenQ. Reshi Mushroom Extract is packed up with Adaptogens that can help in reducing fatigue, boosting energy, enhancing cognition, and improve blood sugar levels.

Linseed Flour (11 gm)

Another ingredient included in the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake formula is the linseed flour that is helpful in managing inflammation, improving gut health, normalizing bowel movements, strengthening heart health, and suppressing appetite. It carries many health benefits and is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, soluble fiber and insoluble fibers. Linseed flour comes from flaxseed.

Hemp Protein (1.5 gm)

This ingredient is included in PhenQ Complete Meal Shake to complement the pea protein. Hemp protein is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. PhenQ mentions that studies have suggested that hemp protein can help in curbing hunger pangs for junk food and help regulating blood sugar levels among other ingredients.

Brown Rice Protein (1.5 gm)

Brown Rice Protein is one of the most popular vegan protein sources that are naturally extracted from brown rice. The brown rice protein complements pea protein and hemp protein to enhance the muscle-building power of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake.

Vitamins and Minerals:

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains an impressive range of vitamins and minerals in different forms. The list includes potassium chloride, magnesium phosphate, calcium carbonate, di-calcium phosphate anhydrous, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), ferrous fumarate, DL-alpha tocopherol acetate powder preparation, zinc aspartate, nicotinic acid, potassium iodide, retinol acetate, manganese citrate, calcium D-pantothenate, di-biotin preparation, copper sulphate, methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), Vita-algae D vegan vitamin D3 preparation, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamin hydrochloride, riboflavin, chromium picolinate, folic acid, and sodium selenite anhydrous.

Other Ingredients

Besides all these mentioned ingredients, there are some other ingredients that are included in the formulation of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake are reduced fat cocoa powder, sodium chloride, flavoring, choline bitartrate, and sucralose (as a sweetener).

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake – Working Mechanism

Though there are many weight loss shakes and formulas in the market that claims to optimize weight loss and accelerate metabolism to power up fat burning process. However, not many of them lived up to their promises. This is what makes the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake different from others, as its working mechanism is quite impressive and practical.

Not Just Another Diet Drink: There are plenty of options for diet drinks and weight loss supplements formulas that are available in the market that include thermogenic properties to boost the energy and trigger the metabolism using stimulants like caffeine. However, these diet drinks failed to give a feeling of fullness. Normally, diet drinks are not enriched with fats, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are required for healthy balance. Even protein powders are not enough to function as a complete meal replacement shake and leave you feeling hungry. With PhenQ Complete Meal Shake, you can replace one complete meal, thus makes it easy to get it fit in your daily lifestyle and routine. It is loaded with nutrients that can satisfy your hunger and gives you a complete balanced nutrition as well.

Enriched with Vitamins and Minerals: PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a nutrition supplement that is loaded with all the necessary vitamins and mineral that a body required for functioning properly. Each serving contains 24 vitamins and minerals along with 16g of protein and 13g of healthy fat from natural MCT oil. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake also contains adaptogens, which are natural ingredients to support physical and mental stress responses. This unique formula contains those ingredients that are rarely used in other competitor supplements, such as KSM-66 ashwagandha for improving mood, muscle recovery, and better energy. In addition, the formula also include InnoSlim, a patented weight loss ingredient that is proven to support AMPK response to burn up stubborn fat.

Flip the metabolism with AMPK: The key working mechanism of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is its ability to switch the metabolism to burn stubborn fat. The switch is called AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPK. It is a special enzyme that targets excess fat cells and tells it get lost. You can understand AMPK as an energetic fat burning machine that helps encourage cells to dispel excess fat from the stubborn body areas. AMPK is naturally running in our bodies, but slows down dramatically with aging, which makes it more difficult to burn off excess fat and sculpt the body. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake will help re-ignite the sluggish metabolism and support a healthy AMPK response to trigger a big boost in natural fat burning power.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Benefits

As mentioned earlier, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a unique approach towards a meal replacement supplements, there are many benefits of using this. Following are some of the important benefits of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake that we want to highlight in this review:

Replaces 1 Complete Meal:

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is designed to replace one full meal. Unlike other weight loss supplements and protein shakes, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is loaded with essential nutrients that also contains fats and adaptogens. There are also many other ingredients in this formula that we don’t find in other weight loss supplements. With the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake you don’t have to worry about getting yourself indulged in wrong eating options even when you don’t have time to prepare healthy meals for you.

Reduces Excess Weight:

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a wonderful formula that can help shed excess weight. Each serving contains 269 calories, which offers you a nutrients enriched meal without overloading calories. The PhenQ team has carefully chosen the science-backed ingredients that are clinically tested weight loss formula to complete the ultimate meal replacement shake. To help in accelerating the weight loss process, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake optimizes AMPK, a fat burning enzyme that can support weight loss efforts to next level.

Satisfy Hunger Feelings:

The best way to lose weight is to follow the calorie deficit diet routine and increase calorie expenditure. PhenQ makes it easier to lose weight for its users by satisfying hunger cravings. The nutritional ingredients and the incredible combination of healthy fats and protein can help you feel fuller for longer. Also, the PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake contains fiber, which can soak up water in your stomach to make you feel full. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake helps in suppressing appetite to stop you from the intake of extra calories, which will be helpful for your weight loss journey.

Enhance Energy Levels:

This supplement allows you to enhance natural energy levels due to the presence of MCT oil and other ingredients. MCT oil and other healthy fats are powerful to boost the energy levels on daily basis. The MCT oil in PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is derived from coconuts, which is already known for improving energy, cognition, and fat burning effects.

Increase Muscle Strength:

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains 16g of vegan protein that our body needs to rebuild muscle fibers after working out. If you are trying to lose weight by daily exercise routine, you need a strong protein intake to support endurance and recovery. PhenQ also includes ashwagandha to support muscle strength, as it is a renowned ingredient to boost muscle power by more than 100%.

Ideal for Busy Lifestyle:

If you are living amid a hectic and busy lifestyle, it can be tough to prepare healthy meals and foods that can fit into your tough daily routine. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is marketed as a perfect on-the-go option, as you can fulfill your meal with just 1 serving of this shake. In addition, it just costs you $2 per day to get a powerful meal replacement shake, which is a reasonable rate. No matter how busy you are, you can now have no fear of skipping meals or eating junk food instead, as you can have PhenQ Complete Meal Shake and satisfy your hunger with calorie controlled meal.

Great Taste:

Not only PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is an amazing option for replacing a full meal, but it is also very good taste. Many weight loss formulas and diet drinks make big promises, but failed to satisfy the taste buds. PhenQ has solved this issue, as this meal replacement shake is incredible in taste and is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors. The makers have claimed to have tested 32 different variations before setting on the final taste and texture for its complete meal shake formula.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Side Effects

The best thing about PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is its all-natural ingredients. It is formulated with carefully chosen ingredients which makes it absolutely free from side effects. PhenQ makers have formulated this meal replacement shake to ensure both safety and effectiveness in mind. That is the reason PhenQ Complete Meal Shake does not possess any common side effects or impose any adverse effects on health when you consume it on daily basis.

The manufacturers have kept transparency with the uesrs in terms of ingredients, as they have mentioned every ingredient along with its potency and dosage included in each serving of the supplement. Overall, there are no side effects associated with this meal replacement shake and it is considered safe and effective to use to accelerate weight loss. However, if you have any chronic or underlying health conditions, you should consult your doctor before using any supplement.

Who should use PhenQ Complete Meal Shake and who should not?

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is made with natural ingredients that are suitable to use for anyone who is struggling to lose weight. This meal replacement shake is crafted in a way that it goes hand in hand with the keto way of life. Each serving of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains just 5 gms of carbs and just 3 gms of natural sugar that is absolutely safe to fit in your daily routine even if you are following the ketogenic diet. In addition, it contains healthy fats and MCT oil that are perfect for the keto followers. So if you are bored of eating eggs and meat on keto, then this PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a perfect option for you to treat yourself with a tasty chocolate shake that would not kick you out of ketosis.

This meal replacement shake is an ideal guilt-free treat for you to keep you up on track while enjoying the tasty meal. Many users have noticed positive results within the first few days use of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake on a regular basis. However, the results may vary from person to person, depending on their genes, environmental, and physical factors. Many of the users that experience amazing slimming results often chose 90 and 180 day supply, as this allows enough time for this natural blend to be absorbed completely and show its unique effects on metabolism.

For best results, it is advised to take PhenQ Complete Meal Shake regularly for at least 3 months. In this duration you will be able to experience everything that these high quality ingredients have to offer for you to achieve your weight loss goals.

How to use PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

Each bag of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake contains 18 meals. Each serving of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is designed to replace one full meal, to give you a complete nutritional support within calorie deficit frame that you need to fit in on-the-go lifestyle. Using PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is very convenient and easy.

It is recommended to mix one or two scoops of Complete Meal Shake with water, milk, or any beverage of your choice. The makers recommend using this formula without added sugar, like unsweetened almond milk. You have to mix one 50.7 gm scoop to 300 ml to 400ml of liquid. You can take a maximum of three servings of this meal replacement shake in a day.

Mix the scoop in water and shake well or stir to enjoy the shake. This supplement is designed to boost metabolism, increase energy, and satisfy excess food cravings. Add this PhenQ Complete Meal Shake to your daily routine to achieve your weight loss goals. The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake works best when paired up with keto diet and intermittent fasting.

Where to Buy PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

You can easily buy PhenQ Complete Meal Shake from the official website. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is available at the price of $ 83.34 for two bags. You can also make more savings by subscribing to the offers. You can save up to 10% on each monthly purchase. The pricing packages available on the website are:

One-Time Purchase: $83.34 for two bags (18 complete meals per bag)

$83.34 for two bags (18 complete meals per bag) Subscribe & Save: 10% off

You can add another bag of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake to your order for $ 36.66. When buying the two bags deal, one meal is costing you for $ 2.45. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is available in two exciting flavors; chocolate and vanilla. The makers are planning to release new flavors in the future that may include peanut butter, pumpkin spice, or cookies ’n cream as per the customers’ feedbacks. PhenQ recommends to buy 90 or 180 day supply to get the best weight loss results.

Return Policy and Money Back Guarantee

PhenQ offers an attractive 60 day money back guarantee on all orders. If for any reasons, you are unsatisfied with the results or if you did not experience the expected weight loss results with the formula, you can simply return the remaining product and get a complete refund. You are entitled to request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days. You can check their official website to get the complete details about their return and refund policy.

Final Word

PhenQ is a renowned weight loss supplement company that has launched a new and unique weight loss formula PhenQ Complete Meal Shake, which is a nutritional pack for the people struggling with losing weight. The nutritional value of this meal replacement shake is what makes it distinguished from the competitor products in the market. Moreover, it can boost AMPK to accelerate your metabolism to make the weight loss easier at any age. There are many positive effects and benefits that the users can enjoy by using PhenQ Complete Meal Shake. Moreover, the 60 days money back guarantee makes it more trustworthy for the users.