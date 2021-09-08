Safety in the Carpentry Industry

There are many industries that are hazardous, but few as dangerous as carpentry. In fact, woodworking has one of the highest accident rates in all of manufacturing, which is why it is so important that safety is a priority and that people know how to work safely in this industry.

Common Health & Safety Risks

There are a number of common injuries and accidents that occur when it comes to woodworking. The main health and safety risks for carpenters and joiners are:

Falls from height

Asbestos

Slips, trips and falls

Injuries to the eyes or skin

Improver use of machinery and tools

Manual handling issues

As you can see, there are various different threats for those working in this industry and it is important to know how these can be avoided. There are a number of steps that those in woodworking can take to protect themselves and others, which should stop any accidents and injuries from occurring and allow people to work with confidence each day.

Training & Using Equipment Correctly

The most important step to take is to ensure that everyone has proper training and knows how to use tools and equipment properly and safely. This will include following safety guidelines and knowing how to react in an emergency.

Tool Maintenance & Upgrades

Accidents in woodworking can occur when a tool has not been properly maintained. When working with wood, tools need to be sharp and able to carry out their role effectively and this is only possible with regular and preventative maintenance. In addition to this, tools that are old, worn and damaged need to be replaced as soon as possible. If you need a mini circular saw to replace one that has been damaged, for example, then you can find a replacement online.

Keep Work Areas Clear

Accidents often occur as a result of an untidy and unorganized work area. This is why slips, trips and falls are one of the biggest safety hazards in this industry, so it is important to keep the work area clear at all times. This should include making sure that workers are always tidying up after themselves but also using professional cleaners to come in at the end of the day to keep the work area clean and tidy for the next day.

PPE

You also need to make sure that workers have access to high-quality and sufficient PPE at all times, including gloves, goggles, ear protection and masks. A fully stocked first aid kit should be nearby at all times too.

Woodworking can be a dangerous industry to work in, but you can greatly reduce the chance of accidents and injuries from happening by ensuring that safety is a priority and by taking the above steps to promote health and safety.