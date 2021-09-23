Santa Clarita sailor earns Navy certificate

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 31, 2021) — Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Fernando Lemus, right, from Santa Clarita, receives an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist certificate from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, from Cottonwood, California, during an award ceremony aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Aug. 31. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.             

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS