Saugus band looks to drum up support, funds

News release 

The drumline for the Saugus High School band is having a fundraiser and bake sale at the Albertsons grocery store on Saturday. 

The fundraiser is from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Albertsons in the Bouquet Canyon Plaza on the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Haskell Canyon Road. 

The money raised will be used for the music program, the high school band and color guard and to enter competitions. 

For more information, contact Brian Post, Saugus High School band booster president, at [email protected] 

