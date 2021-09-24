Scarecrow Alley competition returns to Main Street

Scarecrow Alley, the city of Santa Clarita’s scarecrow contest, will return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Oct. 21 at the Harvest Festival SENSES Block Party.

The contest is a community competition that encourages residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations to submit a decorated scarecrow.

The top entry in the Classic, Creepy and Creative categories will receive a $50 gift card. A People’s Choice winner will be selected from all entries and will receive a $100 gift card.

There is no fee to participate in the contest. Interested participants must register in advance at OldTownNewhall.com/SENSES-Block-Party. The city will provide one support stake for each submission, but participants are responsible for all other materials.

Registration must be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 12, and entries must be delivered to Scarecrow Alley on Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Each entry will be judged by a panel consisting of city staff and community partners. Winners will be announced on Oct. 21 at 9 p.m.

For more information, call the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.