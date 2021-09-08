SCV Newcomer’s and Friends Club invites community

News release

Residents are invited to join the SCV Newcomer’s and Friends Club at 10 a.m. Thursday for the club’s monthly meeting and coffee.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Black Bear Diner at 23626 Valencia Blvd. Attendees will need to be fully vaccinated.

Members will be reuniting and welcoming new members, and discussing planned activities.

RSVP to Nalini at [email protected] or contact President Joyce Brady at [email protected].

More information about the club is available at ncandf.com.