At least one person wounded in shooting reported near Peachland Avenue

At least one person was reported wounded in a shooting in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement and medical personnel.

The shooting was reported at 10:26 p.m. near the intersection of Peachland Avenue and Happy Valley Drive, according to Supervisor Jeremy Stafford, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“We are responding to a (report of a) shooting,” said Stafford, adding that Fire Department personnel were staging near the site of the incident until Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies cleared them to enter safely.

Supervisor Martin Rangel, also of the Fire Department, confirmed at 10:55 p.m. that one patient in an unknown condition had been transported to the hospital due to a gunshot wound.

“They did find a gunshot victim at the location,” said Lt. Marc Phillips of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “They are still on the call and investigating.”

The nature of the shooting as well as information regarding the detainment of a possible suspect was not known as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.