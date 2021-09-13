Silencil Reviews (Updated): Do Not Buy It Till You Read This

You can tear yourself away from external noises that threaten to ruin your peace of mind. But how do you deal with the exasperatingly tiresome noises that take the form of clicking, humming, or ringing occurring consistently inside your very own ears? This is a condition known as tinnitus and mostly occurs in people above the age of 50. Although rare, it can occur in children and adolescents as well. According to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control (CDC), tinnitus is seen in over 50 million Americans. While for nearly 20 million, it is restricted to a painstaking chronic condition, for 2 million, tinnitus can catapult into more severe forms, even resulting in loss of hearing, in some cases.

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is most often associated with ringing in the ears, but depending on the severity, the sounds can range from low-pitched to high-pitched. Tinnitus is not a disease per se but very often a precursor to abnormalities arising in the auditory system which is made up of the following:

ears

auditory nerve – connecting the ears to the brain

auditory cortex – part of the brain responsible for processing sounds

It can also result from other underlying health conditions. The most common among which are ear and sinus infections, middle ear problems, hormonal irregularities in women, diseases related to the heart and blood vessels, diabetes, thyroid malfunctions, etc. Sometimes disorders in the temporomandibular joints (TMJ), which are the joints connecting the jaw bone to the skull may induce tinnitus.

Aside from this, tinnitus is quite often seen as the outcome of prolonged medications like aspirin or ibuprofen that cause damage to the inner ear (cochlea). Or, it could be also due to constant exposure to very loud noises. When a person is subjected to high-decibel sounds over a long period, the sensory cells in the inner part of the ear that carry sound to the brain may get damaged. This can induce hearing loss. People with hearing loss may also experience tinnitus. In some other instances, disruptions in the flow of blood in the head and neck can give rise to tinnitus.

Among the simpler reasons, obstruction in the ear canal caused by earwax can be one. In the geriatric population, tinnitus can be the tell-tale sign of hearing impairment.

In most cases, the real cause of tinnitus remains unknown because there is no specific reason triggering the condition. But that does not stop tinnitus from getting excruciatingly painful or mentally agonizing at times. Especially when the condition does not show signs of receding or the sound becomes too unbearable to handle.

What makes you hear noises?

Scientists believe that when there is damage to the sensory cells in the cochlea, the brain receives fewer stimuli for a particular frequency. To cope with the changing situation the network of the brain cells then makes itself more sensitive to sounds. Maybe that is why people suffering from tinnitus are oversensitive to loud noises. Another reason could be a disturbance in the signaling activity of the auditory cortex as a result of injury to the sensory cells. Or, an abnormal interaction among the cells in the auditory cortex could also be responsible for the condition.

Available treatments for tinnitus

If the cause of tinnitus can be clearly ascertained, then treating the root cause may resolve the problem in specific cases that may include:

treating the infections originating in the ears or the sinuses

discontinuing any ototoxic medications (medications that are bad for your ear)

treating the temporomandibular joint problems

or, removing earwax blocking the ear canal

Sadly enough in most of the instances, where the cause is unknown or if the condition is accompanied by noise-induced hearing loss, the cure is elusive. A few handful ways of managing tinnitus and its effects are through:

Sound therapy – The sound masking devices block out the sounds caused by tinnitus with the help of soft, pleasant background noise. Hearing aids are also a type of sound therapy that can help adjust outside noises to improve your hearing and divert your attention from tinnitus.

Counseling – Signing up for counseling can educate you on tinnitus and enable you to develop a more embracing attitude towards the condition.

– Signing up for counseling can educate you on tinnitus and enable you to develop a more embracing attitude towards the condition. Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT) – TRT can help your auditory system accept the noises from tinnitus as natural.

– TRT can help your auditory system accept the noises from tinnitus as natural. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) – CBT can help relieve stress, depression, and anxiety arising out of the condition.

– CBT can help relieve stress, depression, and anxiety arising out of the condition. Cochlear Implant – It is an electronic device used to electrically stimulate the cochlear nerve. A cochlear implant is used in case of severe hearing loss when hearing aids fail to provide clarity of sound.

– It is an electronic device used to electrically stimulate the cochlear nerve. A cochlear implant is used in case of severe hearing loss when hearing aids fail to provide clarity of sound. Anti-depression drugs – Your doctor may prescribe anti-depressants or sedatives like Elavil or Valium to control your mood swings and help you sleep better.

But none of the above treatments are long-lasting, and they do not restore normal hearing. Some of these tinnitus management techniques have their own side effects too. Because, according to top medical experts, anti-depression pills can cause permanent damage to our bodies. Talking of sound therapy, which can be relaxing at times. But the disturbing noises from tinnitus return as soon as the sound masking devices are turned off. Hearing aids, on the other hand, are known to increase the environmental noises to an annoyingly high level of uneasiness. Cochlear implants are also not without their cons as they can destroy any last remaining chance of hearing in the operated ear. More so all these treatments are expensive and require regular visits to the medical practitioner’s clinic.

A breakthrough in the treatment of tinnitus?

But as they say, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel. And in this case, the light of hope comes in the shape of Silencil, at least that is what the founder of this product wants us to believe. Silencil is a dietary health supplement designed to reduce inflammation in the brain (brain inflammation) that impacts your nerve cells and causes tinnitus. According to the founder, the product is a super-cocktail of 28 ingredients consisting of plant extracts and vitamins and comes in the form of capsules. The ingredients used are some of the purest in terms of their quality. The dietary supplement is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility and each capsule is non-GMO, which makes it safe for consumption.

Apart from eliminating the ringing sound in the ears, this product can also address other health-related issues, the founder emphasizes. It can restore hearing, strengthen your brain muscles and prevent other memory-related disorders in the future like dementia, memory loss, etc. The ingredients also have the potential to improve your heart health, and boost energy levels, says the creator. It does not require you to follow any strict diet regimen and you can also take this supplement along with others if any. The founder claims, this product can be safely taken by diabetics too.

Who created the Silencil Supplement?

According to the product website, the creator of Silencil is a man who goes by the name of Henry Sanders. He was a research analyst in a pharmaceutical company. Henry suffered from tinnitus himself for several years. He was so fed with the constant ringing in his ears that he even went on the verge of taking his own life in front of his family. But when he saw the terrified look on his son and wife’s eyes, he was forced to refrain from taking the drastic step. Henry was ashamed beyond words after he realized the impact his action could have on his family. In a state of emotional frenzy, he rushed out of the house and checked himself into a mental hospital. He took this step to prevent himself from inflicting any further damage to himself or anyone else.

This incident led him to embark on an 18-months journey that finally culminated in the discovery of Silencil. During his search for a cure, he ran from pillar to post, till he understood the link between inflammation in the brain and tinnitus. Later on, he developed the product in association with Dr. Peterson.

How does the product work? (Silencil Review)

We have already seen the probable causes of tinnitus and how treating the root cause can sometimes help in getting rid of the condition. But tinnitus which occurs without a specific reason has no cure. There are only some ways in which you can temporarily manage the overbearing symptoms.

Let us find out how Silencil works and see if it’s worth the attention.

By lowering inflammation in your brain – According to the product website, The ingredients present in the product help in reducing the inflammation in your brain and repair the damage caused to the nerve cells. Treating the root cause ensures, you will not only get relief from the debilitating symptoms, of tinnitus, but your overall brain health will also improve.

By boosting healing in your brain – According to the product owners, their unique blend of ingredients, promote a reduction in inflammation of your brand and healing of your brain which should help alleviate the symptoms of Tinnitus.

By promoting brain health – As the inflammation decreases, the ringing and buzzing reduce in the ears, and your mental clarity improves. According to the product owners, Silencil also works in improving, memory, focus, and safeguards you against dementia, and other complicated mental disorders in the future.

By restoring peace of mind – By treating the primary cause of tinnitus which the product owners claim is inflammation in the brain, this dietary supplement gives you back your inner peace of mind. The anxiety, frustration, and mental agony associated with the perturbing noises are gone. You can sleep peacefully in silence far removed from the cacophony, which also helps restore your overall quality of life.

Ingredients used in the creation of Silencil

The product is a blend of 28 ingredients that are believed to be a strong weapon against brain inflammation. Let’s look into some to see how they reduce inflammation in the brain and alleviate the symptoms of tinnitus.

Hawthorn Berry – Polyphenols present in hawthorn berries are a potent source of antioxidants, and are anti-inflammatory in nature. These antioxidants help in destroying the free radicals found in the brain. Polyphenols improve blood circulation by supplying the brain with enough oxygen that helps in curbing inflammation. Other potential benefits of hawthorn berries include lowering high blood pressure, reducing fat in the blood, and improving digestion. Hawthorn berry is also known to prevent heart failure and improve the quality of your hair over a period.

Skullcap – Skullcap has been used for medicinal purposes for a long time. It is an antioxidant that has over-arching effects on the circulatory system. Being an antioxidant, its anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce swelling in the brain. It has been traditionally used as a relaxant, for relieving headaches, anxiety, and stress. Skullcap also helps people who struggle with insomnia. It has a huge positive impact on cardiovascular health too, especially in reducing cholesterol levels in the blood and for treating atherosclerosis.

Oat straw – Oatstraw is a type of grass that has huge beneficial effects on your nervous system. It produces a calming effect on the mind by reducing stress and anxiety. Oat straw has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for a long time. Other pros of oat straw may include relief from constipation, protection against urinary problems, and reduction in the blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Magnolia – Extracts from the leaves and barks of magnolia are commonly used in dietary supplements. Magnolia is believed to have properties that protect the body against neurodegenerative diseases by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Among other known benefits of magnolia are reduction in blood sugar levels and improvement in heart health.

St John’s Wort – St. John’s Wort is a herb that has been traditionally used to treat mood disorders and depression. There are some scientific studies that have proven that this herb is highly effective in the treatment of mild to moderate depression. Although there is not enough scientific evidence to prove this, St John’s Wort has been known to relieve pain during menstruation and for many other conditions.

GABA – A natural chemical compound, GABA or gamma-aminobutyric acid, is produced by the brain to counteract hormones released by the adrenaline glands during stress. This anti-anxiety hormone also has several other reported health benefits like reducing inflammation, controlling hypertension, and lowering obesity risk, to name a few.

Ashwagandha – Ashwagandha is an antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It is a traditional herbal medicine used for treating anxiety and depression. Known for improving overall brain function substantially, ashwagandha also boosts testosterone production in men and, protects the body against certain cancers.

Chamomile – Chamomile tea has been long known for its numerous health benefits. Some reported benefits of chamomile may include, relief from pain during menstruation, reduction in inflammation, lowering of blood sugar levels, prevention of osteoporosis, or delay in its onset. Consumption of chamomile tea has been found to help people relax. Some studies suggest that inhaling steam with chamomile extract can be effective in treating cold symptoms. Others have found chamomile ointments as potential remedies for treating mild inflammatory skin conditions. Recently, researchers are exploring the possibility of chamomile in the management of cancer.

Mucuna pruriens – Mucuna pruriens has been known for improving nerve related disorders and inflammatory conditions. It is also known for its fertility-boosting properties in men and for increasing the production of testosterone also in men. Mucuna pruriens trigger a faster release of dopamine in the body. Dopamine is a kind of neurotransmitter that interacts with the nerve cells of the brain and encourages them to act excitedly that influences our behavior.

L-theanine – An amino acid, found in green or black tea, L-theanine is a common ingredient that normally finds its way into health supplements nowadays. It is known for tackling anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia. L-theanine’s cognitive boosting capacities are exemplary. Other benefits may include, improvement in sleep, lowering of blood pressure levels, enhancing immune functions, and preventing the formation of tumors in the body.

Rhodiola – Known commonly as a stress buster, Rhodiola is also an aphrodisiac. When taken with tea, it can help release any lactic acid build-up in the body. Studies have shown that regular intake of rhodiola may not only provide relief from stressful situations. But may also help in improving memory and focus. Rhodiola can boost physical strength and resilience, too.

Potassium – Potassium helps the body in carrying out its essential functions. This mineral is responsible for regulating the fluid balance in the body, maintaining a healthy nervous system, regulating heart and muscle contractions, and promoting healthy bone and heart health.

B-Vitamins – B-Vitamins constitute an important part of the eight essential nutrients needed by the body to perform its functions. B-Vitamins such as Vitamins B1, B2, and others are important for the proper functioning of the cells in your body. They help in converting the food that you eat into energy. They help maintain the brain cells, skin cells, and other body tissues. B-Vitamins also help in the production of red blood cells in the body.

How to purchase the product (Silencil Review)?

The product is available for purchase only on the official website of the company, silencil.com. The creator of the product warns the probable customers of scams that may take place around the product because of its raging success.

No third-party platform has any been given any authority to sell the product as of now. It is the sole proprietary of the creator and the company that manufactures it. To stay away from duplicate or fake products, only visit the official website of the company. For the latest prices and discounts on the product, you can check the website.

Silencil Customer Reviews – What are the customers saying about the product?

The customer reviews published on the website are only full of positives. The founder claims the formula has already brought about a significant change in the lives of almost 122,000 people all over the world and the number is rising every day.

One of the customers from California calls Henry Sanders an angel for putting an end to the torment he had been suffering at the hands of tinnitus for eight long years. He was skeptical about using the product at first, but his wife insisted he go for it. And now after taking the formula he is absolutely free from the wheezing, hushing, and panic attacks accompanied by tinnitus.

Another customer from Texas had tried all kinds of solutions including sound therapy, stress releasing exercises, acupuncture and even hearing aids but to no effect. He finally got back his peace of mind after laying his hands on this product. He happily announces that he has got rid of his headaches and his days are now quiet and blissful. The customer is so happy about the product that he has even recommended it to his older brother who does not have tinnitus. But he takes it for improving his memory. In fact, the customer feels, everybody should take it irrespective of tinnitus to benefit from its staggering number of health-improving qualities.

More positive reviews from the supplement website are posted below in a picture form;

It should be noted that these are reviews gotten from the supplement’s official website and none of these are verified with a third party.

Common inquiries from the customers

Question: Who can use the product?

Answer: According to the product owners, anybody who is suffering from the symptoms of tinnitus like ringing in the ears, or loss of memory at very early stages, or any other cognitive-related disorders can use the product. It claims to reduce the symptoms significantly, improve your memory, focus, and remove brain fog. But if you are below 18 years, expecting, or a nursing mother, you must refrain from using this dietary supplement. For any other medical conditions, you must consult your doctor before starting the product.

Question: What is the best way to take the product?

Answer: One capsule a day is the recommended dose for the product. Each bottle contains 30 capsules to last you for a month. You must take the capsule along with a full glass of water and for the best results try having it around a fixed time every day.

Question: How long does the product take to show results?

Answer: Being made from natural ingredients, this dietary supplement gets absorbed into your body quickly and may start showing results relatively quickly. You may notice a significant reduction in the ringing noise inside your ears. But for the real results to take place, you must continue to take the supplement. Over a couple of months, they will effectively start working towards improving the overall health of your brain and hearing.

Question: Is the product safe for use?

Answer: According to the company’s website, the product is made with 100% natural ingredients and contains no additives or stimulants. Hence, it is not addictive in any way. The founder claims this dietary supplement is manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility to make sure the quality of the product is not tampered with. It is also touted as diabetic-friendly and does not come in the way of other supplements that you might be taking along with this. While taking the product, you do not have to follow any strict dietary regimen. According to the founder, each capsule is non-GMO and, therefore, safe for consumption.

Question: Is the customer covered by a refund policy?

Answer: There is a 60-day money-back guarantee on the purchase of the product. You only need to contact the support team within the stipulated time and the rest will be taken care of by the company. You can contact the support team using this email; [email protected]

Conclusion (Silencil Reviews)

Regardless of the claims, we must take dietary health supplements with a pinch of salt. Because the products do not come under the scrutiny of FDA’s approval as they belong to a category of their own. There are no clinical studies to substantiate how each ingredient will react in the body when mixed in certain proportions in the products.

As far as Silencil is concerned, this product promises to deliver you from the bothersome symptoms of tinnitus that throw your life in jeopardy. As per the claims it works by reducing inflammation and fluctuations in the auditory cortex of the brain. There are lots of positive reviews online concerning its efficacy and how well it works but we haven’t been able to verify these as 100% authentic.

The fact that its ingredients are natural is a huge plus in our opinion as natural ingredients are preferred to artificial ingredients most of the time. We should however not forget that the natural ingredients used in the product may have some side effects of their own, too.

Finally;

The products cost around $60 to $80,

Claims to bring relief to a debilitating condition like Tinnutis,

Has lots of good reviews on their website,

and has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Some people might wish to try out the supplement and see if it brings relief to them, owing to the fact that the risk to reward ratio is positive. Here’s what I mean…

If the supplement brings you relief, your standard of living will be higher than it is now, If it doesn’t give you relief, you’d be down around $60 to $80 which you can still reclaim via their 60-day money-back guarantee. You stand to gain a lot and risk very little.

If you’re like such people and want to give Silencil a try, you can get the Silencil supplement from the official website, at the lowest possible price using the link below.

