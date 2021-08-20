Okinawa Flatbelly Tonic Reviews [Update] – Don’t Buy Till You’ve Read This

Okinawa Flatbelly Tonic Review. Riding on this wave of desperation, dietary supplements have come to occupy a formidable place in the health and fitness sector.

Most of these products make tall claims about how they can aid in losing those extra pounds by reducing belly fat. But the veracity of these health supplements remains a cause of concern. In some cases, there is not enough scientific data available to substantiate the claims made by the manufacturers. Some products were even found to possess health risks as they contained prescription drugs. Although it is quite tempting to pin your hopes on these health supplements when it comes to dropping the flab, you must tread the path with caution.

What are the ideal ways to reduce excess body weight?

Some ways to reduce excess body fat as recommended by WHO are:

By reducing intake of processed foods with high saturated fat, sugar, and salt content

By reducing intake of foods with high caloric content

And, by increasing physical activity.

Also, by consuming fiber-rich foods you can contribute to weight loss significantly.

Dietary Health Supplements

But sometimes even when the well-established weight reduction methods fail to produce the desired outcomes, frustration and anxiety creep in. It is exactly when you turn to the health supplements available in the market as they promise to give fantastic results. Sadly, when you start using them you may either find some to be extremely repulsive to the taste buds. Or, the other not-so unpalatable ones may come packed with ineffective ingredients offering no benefits. So what can turn the tables for a health supplement? Only if it can power pack effective ingredients into a formula that is tasty, easy to use, and provides sustainable results. There is one such product though which has been creating quite a buzz in the recent past and that is the Okinawa Flat Belly Tea

Let us take a deep dive into the origin, claims, benefits, and drawbacks of this product to guide us in its purchase.

What is Okinawa Flat Belly Tea All about and who made it?

According to the website, the product is made using an age-old Japanese formula, that combines herbs and spices to promote weight loss. This health supplement owes its name to Okinawa island in Japan, known as the healthiest place on earth with more than 400 of its population above 100 years. The consumption of these herbal ingredients is also seen to contribute to low obesity among the population of Okinawa.

So drawing motivation from this unique blend of good health, Mike Banner, who claims to be a renowned nutritionist and trainer, and is also credited with front lining several weight-loss initiatives, came up with this all-natural product. He is said to have learned the formulation of this health supplement from Dr. Tamaki, a Japanese cardiologist.

The product is a powder-based, probiotic, flat belly tonic, fortified with antioxidants and metabolism enhancers, that are safe, effective, and easy to digest. This health supplement has no side effects and also comes with a beautiful taste. Mike Banner calls this weight loss supplement an ideal formula to motivate, direct and help people with depleted levels of energy. According to the official website of the company, this flat belly tonic burns away fat and calories astonishingly fast and also boosts gut health, facilitating healthy digestion.

How Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic work?

This product is made with non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients. They work by improving the body’s metabolism that is responsible for burning fat and calories. When there is an excess fat accumulation, owing to the disturbing impact of the tiny, inflammatory C-reactive proteins (CRP) on the mitochondria, your body’s metabolic activity gets disrupted, resulting in inflammation. In the absence of proper metabolic activity, the body loses its ability to get rid of optimum fat. This is because metabolic processes are also responsible for the proper functioning of the fat-burning hormone in the body, called adiponectin. So regular consumption of this flat belly tonic can activate adiponectin, which helps in converting the food you eat into energy instead of storing it in the fat cells.

According to Mark Banner, as soon as you eat your food, this weight loss supplement triggers a string of reactions in the body. The active ingredients used in the formula help your body get rid of CRP. This in turn restores the body’s natural ability to burn fat. So by adding this flat belly tonic to your normal diet and exercise regimen, you can bring about marked changes to your weight loss program both quickly and impressively. And because of the way this supplement is designed to work, you can lose weight even while resting. This formula also burns the fats that embrace your abdominal organs situated deep inside the body.

The USP of the product, however, lies in the fact that it not only promotes weight loss but also addresses the root cause of the problem. This productmakes sure that you get your daily intake of the vital nutrients that contribute to fast and effective metabolism. It also mitigates the risk of future weight gain by ensuring your body is never deprived of the super nutrients that are essential for maintaining overall health and well-being.

Also, by improving gut health, this supplement helps in preventing food from getting stuck in the ileum, facilitating its smooth exit through the intestine.

Okinawa FlatBelly Tonic Ingredients – What is it made of?

This probiotic superfood consists of a powerful combination of metabolic ingredients and antioxidants. These include vitamins, minerals, plant and mushroom extracts, berries, herbs, and even probiotic bacteria. Let us look at some ingredients.

Polyphenol Mix

Polyphenols are a kind of antioxidant found in some plants. Studies have found polyphenols as having powerful health benefits. When you eat fruits and vegetables of different colors, polyphenols get deposited into the body, and they offer several advantages. In this formulation, the company has combined a colorful and delectable mix of papaya, carrot, cherry, Aronia berry, Mulberry, Acai berry, Momordica Charantia, and green mango extracts, among others.

Aronia Berry

A rich source of antioxidants, this berry consists of strengthening the immune system and improving energy levels in the body. It can offset the damage caused by free radicals in the body and is also a great addition to your overall dietary fiber needs.

Momordica Charantia

A native of the tropical region, this vine is known for reducing belly fat and improving blood sugar levels. It also helps in reducing fat around the waist.

Mulberry

Loaded with sufficient Rutin compound, mulberry helps improve the body’s fat-burning capability. This aside, it also helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and blood sugar.

Acai Berry

With its common presence in smoothie bowls, Acai berry helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and also reduces the amount of fat absorbed by the body followed by eating.

Metabolism Boosting Mix

We have already seen how metabolism plays a significant role in burning calories and converting them into energy. This flat belly tonic contains an amalgamation of different herbal extracts that promote metabolism. These include ginger, cinnamon, piperin, EGCG, hibiscus sabdariffa, black pepper, green tea, white tea, bitter melon, and turmeric among others.

Piperine

Found in black pepper, it is known to burn fat and prevent fat storage.

EGCG

Found in green and white tea, Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is known for reducing inflammation in the body. It helps in preventing brain diseases, heart diseases, and other chronic illnesses.

Hibiscus Sabdariffa

This flower helps in improving blood sugar levels, promotes liver health, and accelerates overall weight loss.

Probiotics

Unlike other probiotic supplements, which contain several strains to produce the desired results, this supplement consists of five very effective ones. These are Bacillus infantis, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus reuteri HA-186, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Bifidobacterium longum.

Prebiotics

This power-packed dietary supplement contains inulin. This fiber provides food to the probiotic bacteria lining your gut which allows them to survive in your digestive tract and carry out their functions smoothly.

Inulin

Present in vegetables like wheat, asparagus, onions, leeks, this dietary fiber helps in managing diabetes, promotes weight loss, and improves the digestive system.

Although the supplement mentions digestive enzymes as one of the ingredients, it does not contain any. It only contains probiotics as mentioned earlier that helps to strengthen the process of digestion. Digestive enzymes, on the other hand, help to break down the food you consume.

Benefits and Features (Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews)

Some benefits of the product as advertised on the company’s official website:

Promotes metabolism – By increasing fat oxidation, this product boosts your metabolic activity and also aids in digestion.

Improves inflammation response – Being packed with antioxidants, which help limit or reduce damage caused by free radicals, this flat belly tonic promotes a better inflammation response.

Boosts digestion – It is packed with a whopping three billion colony forming units (CFUs) of probiotics. They not only improve your gut health but also assist in weight loss, boost immune functions and provide other health benefits.

Boosts energy levels – Loaded with antioxidants, this product is also an energy booster. You can take this drink in the morning to experience high levels of energy throughout the day.

Safe and natural – The use of natural ingredients like plant and herbal extracts makes the product safe for consumption.

Some other benefits as advertised by the manufacturer:

Eliminates C-Reactive proteins from the body

Stabilizes hormonal functions and aids in weight loss

Maintains cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body

Reduces cravings for junk food, enabling further weight loss

Improves heart and liver functions

Increases stamina

How to use Okinawa Flat Belly Supplement?

Each container is packed with 30 scoops of the formula. You can have it with water or any other beverage of your choice, for example, fruit juice, almond milkshake, etc. Follow the instructions given on the tub, mix it well and have it by 10 am as recommended.

You can also combine it with fruits or any other food of your choice. The tonic is convenient and easy to consume. But make sure you take it daily to get the best results. It may take about three months for the results to come about. Unlike many other companies that make over-the-top promises, this company seems to set reasonable targets.

Although the outcomes may vary, from person to person, the product appears to be effective in reducing calories and triggering weight loss.

Is there any scientific evidence For Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

As true for all other health supplements, the company’s website does not provide any evidence of peer reviews or clinical trials. It, however, discloses all the ingredients used in the formulation with full clarity.

The website cites references from different sources elucidating the health benefits provided by the various ingredients used in this product. Some of these include studies from the National Library of Medicine for example. One review assesses the investigations conducted on green tea and its EGCG content, evaluating its effects on the reduction of weight loss in humans. The findings have been diverse. But the daily consumption of green tea with EGCG doses between 100 and 460 mg per day was found to have a greater effect on fat reduction. The researchers noted this in the intervention period of 12 weeks or more.

In another review, the effects of hibiscus saffdarifa extract powder (HSEP) and a well-recognized preventive treatment (diet) were studied on the lipid profiles of patients with and without metabolic syndrome (Mesy). Metabolic syndrome is associated with hypertension, obesity, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia. In the trial, a total daily dose of 100 mg was orally administered for a month in combination with the preventive diet. The diet was selected according to certain recommendations and adjusted individually. The lipid profile parameters in patients with MeSy were found to be significantly reduced. Additionally, a triglyceride-lowering effect was seen in MeSy patients treated with HSEP plus diet, and also in individuals without MeSy treated with HSEP.

This FDA-approved and GMP-certified product contains turmeric, which is known to boost metabolism and reduce obesity. This fact was corroborated in a 2011 study, which found its active ingredient curcumin to be invested with properties that could reduce inflammation-induced obesity and fight metabolic diseases. In the same study, similar metabolism-boosting properties were found in cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper. These ingredients are actively found in this weight-loss dietary supplement.

The presence of prebiotics and probiotics in this tonic helps to strengthen gut health and promote immune functions. A 2018 study showed a significant reduction in the body mass index of participants who used prebiotics and probiotics.

The inclusion of Aronia juice, which is a rich source of vitamin C also makes this product a potential source of weight loss. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that promotes a better inflammation response by neutralizing free radicals that induce inflammation in the body.

Research has shown polyphenol, an active ingredient of this health supplement to possess a great antioxidant capacity. Polyphenols not only give color to fruits and vegetables but are also capable of triggering weight loss.

This product is said to be inspired by the ingredients that the ancient people of Okinawa, consumed to support weight loss in order to stay fit and healthy. These ingredients were passed down through the generations. It is common knowledge that the region never had a single obese person and the life expectancy is higher compared to any other part of the world. This earned Okinawa the “blue zone” title. Nobody knows the exact reason behind their fit body and robust immune system. But different researchers from time to time have attributed it to factors like a high-carb diet and consumption of greens, yellow vegetables, rice, fish, sweet potato, etc.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Customer Reviews

The customer reviews posted on the company’s website are overwhelmingly positive. Let’s look at some.

A customer says he started observing noticeable changes after taking the product only for three days. His cravings for junk food were gone, and he also started feeling more energized. The weight just started dropping off him really fast.

Another lady says she started feeling confident after taking the product. She never went out of breath anymore. People began to shower her with compliments, and she felt so good about her body. In fact, when she went shopping the last time, she bought a whole new closet of clothes for herself, which made her so happy.

Another woman customer also testifies to feeling more energetic when she wakes up every morning. After she started taking the tonic, she no longer feels hungry for carbs like she used to. She is extremely happy because she can now wear her favorite jeans.

Commonly asked customer questions

Question: What is the flat belly tonic?

Answer: This tonic is an organic superfood. It is infused with the goodness of vitamins and minerals, and also fruit, and herbal extracts. These ingredients are capable of triggering healthy weight loss by boosting metabolic rate and improving the immune response of the body.

Question: How to consume the tonic?

Answer: This product comes in the form of powder and is very delicious. The best way to go about it is to mix it in six ounces of water and then consume it. But you can also add it to any of your favorite beverages or fruit bowls. For reaping the maximum benefits out of its metabolism-boosting ingredients, the ideal time to have the tonic is every morning after 1-2 hours of having a small breakfast. Since there is no definite time frame for the results to appear, the company recommends taking the tonic for at least six months. Changes usually begin to show within three-six months of using the product.

Question: Is the tonic safe?

Answer: No adverse effects from the product have been reported so far. According to the website, the supplement is made from organic ingredients that are usually regarded as safe by the FDA. The flat belly tonic is manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, as stated by the website. The company further reinforces that these ingredients are of the highest quality and are regularly tested for their safety and effectiveness. However, if you are below 18 years, have any pre-existing disease, or are expecting, seek your doctor’s advice before starting the tonic. Do not take the tonic immediately before operating machinery. Also, never exceed the recommended dose in anticipation of better results, as it may have an untoward effect.

Question: How much weight can you lose?

Answer: According to one of the claims made on the sales page of the website, a person lost 54 pounds while taking the tonic. The claim, however, could not be verified. Weight loss may vary depending on other factors like genetics, hormones, general health condition, diet, addiction, and physical activity of the person.

Question: How does the tonic work?

Answer: When there is a reduced immune response in the body, the inflammatory C-Reactive proteins become active. They disrupt metabolic activity, resulting in damage to the mitochondria inside the body. Deteriorating metabolism further hinders the proper functioning of the fat-burning hormone called adiponectin. The active ingredients present in the flat belly tonic help remove CRP and stimulate adiponectin. They target the visceral fat wrapping around the abdominal organs and help in acquiring a slimmer, trimmer, and healthier body.

Each serving of the tonic is loaded with prebiotics and probiotics to strengthen your digestive system. The antioxidants from the fruit, plant, and herbal extracts help neutralize the damage caused to the cells by the free radicals. With time, you can see a marked change in your energy levels, confidence, metabolism, and gut health.

Question: Is there a refund policy?

Answer: Yes. If you are not satisfied after using the product, you can claim a refund within 90 days of the purchase.

Question: Where you can purchase the tonic from?

Answer: The tonic is only available to be sold online through the official website of the company. It is not available on Amazon or Walmart. The product is very reasonably priced. For the latest prices, offers, and discounts, you can check out the website.

Question: What other things does the company offer?

Answer: When you purchase the product, you can get free access to Mike Banner’s weight management guides in the form of downloadable PDF manuals, audio programs, and videos.

Conclusion

If you think this flat belly tonic is an alternative to following a healthy diet and practicing a regular exercise regimen, you are mistaken. This product is an all-natural, health supplement that is supposed to augment the effectiveness of your weight-reduction efforts when you include it as part of your routine. What makes the product special is the presence of organic ingredients that have probiotics that act as healthy catalysts to bring about positive changes in the gut.

Overall the product seems to be effective in reducing weight and give you a renewed lifestyle with elevated levels of energy. But it is advisable to take your doctor’s advice in case of a medical condition or a suspected medical condition. Also, before starting or stopping a new diet, exercise regimen, or medication you must do the same.

