The Cube to serve as UCLA’s home rink in 2021-22

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center will serve as the home rink for the UCLA men’s ice hockey team in the upcoming season.

Eight games will be held at the Santa Clarita rink over the course of the 2021-22 season, including two against crosstown rival and eight-time Intercollegiate Hockey Conference (PAC-8) champion USC.

The Bruins, two-time winners of the PAC-8 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 2, begin their season on the road at Eastern Washington on Friday, Sept. 24. The first home game for UCLA at The Cube will be against the San Jose State Spartans on Friday, Oct. 8.

General admission is free but is subject to change. All games begin at 8:30 p.m.

The 2021-22 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

Oct. 8-9 vs. San Jose State.

Nov. 6 vs. CSUN.

Nov. 13 vs. Cal State Fullerton.

Nov. 19 vs. USC.

Dec. 3-4 vs. UC San Diego.

Jan. 21, 2022 vs. USC.

Jan. 29, 2022 vs. Long Beach State.

Feb. 5, 2022 vs. San Diego State.

The Bruins will play to earn a spot in the ACHA Division 2 National Tournament, which will see 16 teams from across the country compete for the national championship in St. Louis March 14-18, 2022.