The Cube to serve as UCLA’s home rink in 2021-22

West Ranch High School Hockey team members attend the opening of "The Cube" Ice Rink Monday morning. April 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center will serve as the home rink for the UCLA men’s ice hockey team in the upcoming season. 

Eight games will be held at the Santa Clarita rink over the course of the 2021-22 season, including two against crosstown rival and eight-time Intercollegiate Hockey Conference (PAC-8) champion USC.  

The Bruins, two-time winners of the PAC-8 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 2, begin their season on the road at Eastern Washington on Friday, Sept. 24. The first home game for UCLA at The Cube will be against the San Jose State Spartans on Friday, Oct. 8.  

General admission is free but is subject to change. All games begin at 8:30 p.m. 

The 2021-22 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below: 

  • Oct. 8-9 vs. San Jose State. 
  • Nov. 6 vs. CSUN. 
  • Nov. 13 vs. Cal State Fullerton. 
  • Nov. 19 vs. USC. 
  • Dec. 3-4 vs. UC San Diego. 
  • Jan. 21, 2022 vs. USC. 
  • Jan. 29, 2022 vs. Long Beach State. 
  • Feb. 5, 2022 vs. San Diego State. 

The Bruins will play to earn a spot in the ACHA Division 2 National Tournament, which will see 16 teams from across the country compete for the national championship in St. Louis March 14-18, 2022. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS