Tickets on sale for 2021 State of the City

All-Star City is the theme for this year’s State of the City event, scheduled to be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the new Canyon Country Community Center.

Tickets are $35 per person for individual row seating and $400 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift.

At the event, the Santa Clarita City Council will celebrate the amenities, programs, projects and events that Santa Clarita has to offer.

The event will be an opportunity to celebrate the last year’s progress and accomplishments while looking forward to the next year.

Following presentations and videos from the City Council, guests will be invited to tour the new facility and gather on the center’s terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.

“The annual State of the City is always the much-anticipated event of the fall,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “This year will be no different. We will be celebrating another successful year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, and we will be celebrating it in the brand-new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center.”

For more information about the event, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-255-4939.