Week four football roundup

The Foothill League is officially one game away from league play. The Santa Clarita schools had big tests this past week on the road and still continue to adapt before heading into the most crucial part of the season.

Saturday’s edition of The Signal included coverage of non-league games played by Saugus, West Ranch and Golden Valley. Here are the remaining results from Friday night and Saturday’s games:

Canyon beats Palmdale 23-22

The Canyon Cowboys (2-1) beat the Palmdale Falcons (1-1), 23-22, on Friday. Head coach Joe Maiale said there were some sloppy penalties, but is proud of the team for overcoming the obstacles and winning against a tough opponent.

“I’m proud of the way we responded to adversity,” said Maiale. “We’re ready to game plan for Hamilton tomorrow morning and looking to carry the momentum forward.”

Canyon quarterback Landon Naasz finished with 225 yards on 14 completions with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Dominic Burton led all receivers with four catches to go with his 107 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys’ next game is scheduled against Hamilton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon.

Valencia loses to Rancho Cucamonga, 31-28

Valencia (1-1) lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars (2-1), 31-28, on Friday. The Vikings began the game down 14-0 and were able to rally back and had a chance to score one more time with 1:52 left in the fourth. However, Vikings quarterback Tyler Voss threw an interception at the 12-yard line and sealed the game.

“We have mistakes to correct,” said Vikings head coach Larry Muir. “It was a great test in terms of learning. We have another opportunity to win a big challenge next week.”

The Vikings’ next chance to correct their mistakes will be against Villa Park on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia.

Hart loses to Moorpark 21-7

The Hart Indians (1-2) lost to the Moorpark Highlanders (1-3), 21-7, on Friday. The Indians were without their starting quarterback Tim Larkins due to a COVID-19 test taking longer than expected to send results as well as eight starters all unable to practice all week.

“We had to suit up 25 guys tonight,” said Indians head coach Rick Herrington. “We didn’t get to practice very much and it showed tonight. Our defense had no rest in the fourth quarter and that really wore down on us. We just got to keep our heads up and keep getting better.”

Hart’s defensive line smothers Camarillo tight end Max Carter (1) at College of the Canyons on Friday, 082021. Dan Watson/the Signal

The Indians were up 7-6 entering the third quarter, but with lack of depth and players getting tired, the Indians succumbed to the Highlanders, giving up two more touchdowns in the process.

The Indians, who are hopeful to get most of their starters back for the next game, have their chance at redemption against St. Bonaventure on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Trinity Classical Academy beats Poly 51-7

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (2-1) won at home against Poly (0-3), 51-7, on Friday. The Knights have now won two games in a row.

The Knights were led by wide receiver AJ Horning, who finished the day with seven receptions for 192 yards to go along with his four touchdowns.

The Knights will look to make it three in a row against St. Monica on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Monica.

Santa Clarita Christian loses to Grace Brethren 70-6

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals (0-2) lost their second game of the season to Grace Brethren (2-1), 70-6, on Friday.

Cardinals quarterback Cadden Rappleye finished with 165 yards on 12 completions and one touchdown. Wide receiver Landon Hermanson finished with six catches to go with his 95 yards and hauled in one touchdown. Defensive lineman Tommy Patton led the team with 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

The Cardinals will look for their first win of the season in their home opener against Mojave on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.



Castaic beats St. Genevieve 41-0

The Castaic Coyotes (2-1) beat the St. Genevieve Valiants on Friday.

The Castaic High School football team prepares for the 2021 season. August 12, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Coyotes quarterback Tyler Soles finished the day with seven completions to go along with his 112 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Anthony Martinez had a 10-yard receiving touchdown and a 22-yard rushing touchdown on the day. The defense is the story for the Coyotes, who only gave up 48 yards of offense, which included two interceptions, with one of them being returned for a touchdown, three sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Coyotes’ next game is scheduled against Vasquez on Friday at 7 p.m. at Vasquez.