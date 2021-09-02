West Ranch tennis player wins USTA National doubles title

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Staff Writer

West Ranch High School junior Annette Robertson and Arcadia High School senior Cara Hung won the United States Tennis Association National L1 G18 doubles title in the Southwest Flight last weekend at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Robertson and Hung were able to rally and win three matches against some of the toughest national G18 players to claim the title after losing to the two and seven seeds. The No. 2 seed would become an eventual finalist.

Despite the losses, Robertson and Hung showed why they were one of the 32 teams in their age division to be selected and compete in this tournament, which is known as the highest-rated level one USTA National Junior Doubles tournament.